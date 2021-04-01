The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes were defeated by an experienced Mahomet-Seymour squad in a chilly afternoon soccer contest Tuesday, 3-0.
The Bulldogs are currently undefeated and sit atop the Apollo Conference with a 4-0-1 record. Following the win over Teutopolis, their goal differential is an an astounding plus-38, having conceded only six goals all season.
The Wooden Shoes faced off against Mahomet-Seymour in both teams season openers, with the Bulldogs earning a 9-0 win.
A little less than a month later, Teutopolis was able to hold the Bulldogs to just three goals. For a team with just two returning starters and five freshmen, head coach Aaron Wendt liked what he saw from his team in the rematch.
“We’re playing at a high level against Mahomet,” Wendt said. “They’re the best in the conference. We played a lot better this time. We got our lineup settled and a lot more practice under our belt. We get a little more experience every game that these young kids are earning and learning. It’s helped out a lot.”
Early on, the Bulldogs were living in the Teutopolis third of the field, often testing keeper Mitchell Haller. But the defense was able to stand strong, cutting out many of the Bulldogs attacks, or Haller coming up with a save.
“Mitch had a great first half and really kept us in it,” Wendt said. “I thought our center backs Matthew Deters and Joey Niebrugge did really well. Derek Deters played really well too, helping lock the defensive line and communicating to the outside. It was a pretty good defensive effort all around in the first half.”
As the half went on, Teutopolis started to get more of a feel for the game and was able to get some quality chances on crosses into the box or throw-ins into the box, but just couldn’t convert. Perhaps their best chance on the day came on a shot outside the box hit by freshman Josh Habing that the Mahomet-Seymour keeper had to tip over the crossbar.
“We didn’t get to capitalize on any of those, but we had some good quality crosses and set pieces,” Wendt said. “We just couldn’t put it in the back of the net. They’re a really tough team. They’re the toughest team on our schedule and are good all around.
There was nothing to separate the two sides after a half of play, going into the break tied 0-0.
The Bulldogs came out of the break in attack mode, getting four shots on goal in the first six minutes before eventually breaking through with a goal from Nate Lundstrom in the sixth minute of the second half. The second goal for the Bulldogs came on a penalty kick in the eleventh minute of the second half to go up 2-0.
“In the second half, we got a little gassed and they put on the gas and kind of wore us down,” Wendt said. “They have some really good individual players that do a lot of great things that overcame our defensive line.”
With 14:20 remaining in the game, Lundstrom found the back of the net for his second goal of the day to go up 3-0.
In a year with only two returning starters and five freshmen, Wendt explains the difficulties of having to play an Apollo Conference Class 2A schedule, rather than the 1A schedule they’re used to playing.
“We’re the smallest school in the Apollo right now by far,” Wendt said. “But I think we’ve had some really good games against Charleston and Effingham. We played well against Taylorville. We’re doing better than I expected, but we’ve got a little ways to go before being in contention in that middle of the pack.
“[The young players] are gaining a lot of valuable experience right now, seeing a lot of quality teams that we don’t usually see, so they can kind of understand the way the game is played at that level. Hopefully, by the time they’re seniors, they can be at that point and it’s not foreign to them at that point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.