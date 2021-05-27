The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used an early lead to help defeat the North Clay Cardinals Wednesday 8-2.
After North Clay was able to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an error, Teutopolis tied the game in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder's choice.
The Wooden Shoes loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with two outs, but Derek Deters doubled, and Sam Bushur was hit by a pitch before Kayden Althoff reached on an error.
Evan Wermert drew a walk on four pitches to give the Wooden Shoes a 2-1 lead.
With the bases still loaded, Andrew Niebrugge drove in two with a double to make it 4-1.
The Wooden Shoes started the bottom of the third with three consecutive singles. The third single from Deters drove in Dylan Pruemer to make it 5-1.
After Hayden Ruholl scored on an error by the catcher, Deters was able to score on an error from the North Clay outfielder, making it 7-1.
They got their final run of the day on a balk with a runner at third, allowing Derek Konkel to score and make it 8-1. North Clay was able to get a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't add to it to make a comeback attempt.
Cade Buehnerkemper earned the win, allowing one unearned run on two hits over five innings.
Colton Fearday and Eli Link combined to throw a shutout against the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a 6-0 victory.
Eli Moore was 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a RBI.
Will Hoene doubled and drove in a run, while Colton Fearday drove in a run with a single, as did Eli Levitt.
Fearday earned the win on the mound, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out four.
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons used eight runs on 12 hits to help defeat Sullivan Wednesday 8-1.
Seth Bushur drove in two runs on a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included two doubles.
John Holste drove in two runs on two singles and a walk.
Matthew Hunzinger doubled and drove in a run. Noah Dill, Garrett Niebrugge and Dalton Will each drove in a run as well. Pete Britton was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Hunzinger earned the win on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings while striking out nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.