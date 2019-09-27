The Newton Eagles crushed Red Hill Friday behind a three-touchdown performance from Payton Birch, picking up one through the air and two on the ground.
The Eagles rushed for 253 yards as a team, with Marshall Tarr rushing for 78 yards on nine attempts, while Bridges rushed for 78 on 15 carries and added a touchdown.
Trenton Hance had 15 total tackles with an interception on the day. Robby Koebele had an interception return for a touchdown.
Baseball
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a three-run first inning to jump out ahead of the St. Anthony Bulldogs on the way to a 7-3 win Friday.
The runs in the first game off an RBI single from Trenton Schwerdt, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles from Evan Wermert and Matt Deters.
Mitch Hardiek and Evan Addis each drove in runs as well.
Schwerdt also earned the win on the mound, allowing three unearned runs over a complete game.
The Bulldogs put up three runs in the fourth off a single from Logan Antrim and a 2-RBI double from Eli Moore.
This comes a day after the Wooden Shoes split a doubleheader with the Altamont Indians.
In the first game, the Indians won 4-2 on the heels of a late error by the Wooden Shoes that allowed two runs to score Mason Robinson and Hunter Cripe. Logan Kornett drove in the runners.
For the Wooden Shoes, Mitch Hemmen and Brady McMahon each drove in a run.
Kaden Eirhart earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven.
In the second game, the Wooden Shoes defeated the Indians 14-1 in five innings, scoring six runs in the first and eight in the second.
Kayden Althoff drove in three runs on the day, while Dylan Pruemer and Sam Bushur each drove in two on two hits apiece.
Dieterich 8, Odin 0
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons used an efficient outing from Matthew Hunzinger on the mound to help defeat Odin Thursday.
Hunzinger allowed no runs on two hits while striking out six over six on just 60 pitches.
Cole Niebrugge, Hunzinger, Blake Lane, Lucas Hall and Seth Bushur each drove in one apiece.
Tennis
ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL 9, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL 0
Singles
No. 1 - Emilee Mossman, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Michelle Roberts, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Caroline Baker, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 3 - Averee Greene, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Alexis Mallory, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 4 - Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sage Lauper-cook, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-1, -;
No. 5 - Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Bradford, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
No. 6 - Caroline Mcdevitt, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Audrey Bradford, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-0, -;
Doubles
No. 1 - Averee Greene - Allison Kowalke, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Michelle Roberts - Caroline Baker, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 2 - Caroline Mcdevitt - Catherine Willenborg, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Allison Bradford - Audrey Bradford, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
No. 3 - Emilee Mossman - Caroline Deters, ST ANTHONY HIGH SCHOOL def. Sage Lauper-cook - Alexis Mallory, MT ZION HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0, -;
Golf
The St. Anthony girls golf team hosted Effingham and Mattoon at the Effingham Country Club Thursday, taking a win with a score of 155. Effingham finished second with a 176, and Mattoon had a 207 score. St. Anthony's Macy Ludwig was medalist with a 37. Ellie Wegman shot 38, Reagan Westendorf shot 39, Morgan Schuette 41, Nina Hakman 43.
For Effingham, Morgan Krouse shot 40, Kennedy Collier 41, Ava Boehm 43, Anna Sigg 52.
On Friday, Effingham and St. Anthony met again with the addition of Teutopolis. St. Anthony took first with a 171, Effingham second 178, Teutopolis third 221.
Ava Boehm was the medalist with a 39. Collier shot 42, Krouse 46.
For St. Anthony, Wegman shot 40, Ludwig 42, Westendorf 44.
Volleyball
Mattoon 2, Effingham 0
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mattoon Thursday 25-20, 25-20.
Sam Urch had six kills, Alexis Chrappa five and Kennedy Sowell three.
Hayley Diveley had 17 assists. Olivia Martin had nine digs while Chrappa had seven.
