If you like runs, and lots of them, Tuesday’s matchup between the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes and the Benton Rangers was a game for you.
The teams combined for 38 runs in a 22-16 come from behind win for the Wooden Shoes, improving them to 7-2 on the season.
“We like to hang our hats on pitching and defense and we did,” said Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener. “We just had a little bit more runs on this one here.”
Benton jumped out ahead with six runs in the top of the first inning, including a pair of home runs.
“Give [Sam Bushur] credit, he could’ve very easily just hung his head and not went out there and competed,” said Fleener. “But we challenged him and responded well. He gave us some innings there and got a little deeper into the game that helped our staff.
“The guys stayed right with it. Even some guys that made some mistakes they normally don’t make. They bounced back, came through and didn’t let it hang over their heads and executed the next time up.”
But the Wooden Shoes chipped away, scoring a pair in the bottom of the frame.
Benton plated a pair as well in the top of the second before the Wooden Shoes responded with five runs in the bottom of the second, including a 2-RBI double from Kayden Althoff and a 2-run home run from Andrew Niebrugge to make it just a one-run game after two full innings at 8-7.
The Rangers were able to extend the lead when Dillon Poe and Kanon Cantrell each scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third.
In the top of the fourth, the Rangers extended the lead with a bases-loaded walk that made it 11-7.
Looking to cut into the deficit, the Wooden Shoes led off the bottom of the fourth with a single from Althoff and came in to score just two pitches later when Evan Wermert doubled to center. Niebrugge singled to right that brought Wermert home to make it 11-9.
After Evan Addis got aboard on a single to right, Derek Konkel was able to drive him in with a double to left to make it 11-10.
With one out, Logan Roepke grounded into a fielder’s choice on a dribbler off the bat and Addis was thrown out at the plate attempting to tie the game.
With two outs in the inning, Mitch Althoff drove in Konkel and Roepke on a double to center to put the Wooden Shoes ahead 12-11 after four.
Benton tied the game on an error by the Shoes with the bases loaded and one out before taking the lead back with a single from Jon Tate.
With two outs in the inning and the bases loaded, Benton was able to take advantage of a dropped fly ball that allowed them to clear the bases and make it a 16-12 game.
From there it was all Teutopolis.
The Wooden Shoes put a pair of runners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth and managed to make it a one-run game when Addis homered to center that brought in Wermert and Niebrugge.
Still with one out in the inning, the Wooden Shoes put a pair of runners aboard with back-to-back singles from Konkel and Dylan Pruemer.
On an 0-2 pitch, Roepke laced a double down the left-field line to bring home Konkel, tying the game at 16.
“Our bats just stayed with us,” said Fleener. “They chipped away and they chipped away and kept getting quality at-bats and kept being disciplined at the plate. When they got their pitch to drive it and it was their turn to come through with runners in scoring position, our guys made the most of it.
“I’m very proud of the effort tonight. Another three-hour ballgame. We love it. We’ll stay out here I guess.
With two outs in the inning and a pair of runners in scoring position, Sam Bushur drew a walk to load the bases for Kayden Althoff.
Kayden Althoff did not disappoint, driving in Pruemer and Roepke with a single to shallow center to put the Wooden Shoes back ahead by two at the end of five.
The Wooden Shoes kept the pressure on at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, with Niebrugge and Addis each getting aboard on consecutive singles.
After a ground out from Konkel advanced the runners into scoring position, Pruemer singled to left to score Jonathan Kemme, who ran for Niebrugge, as well as Addis to add to the lead and make it 20-16.
With two outs and Pruemer still at first, the Wooden Shoes loaded the bases when Mitch Althoff drew a walk and Bushur was hit by a pitch.
Kayden Althoff came through for the Wooden Shoes one more time, scoring Pruemer and Mitch Althoff on a single to right to make it 22-16.
Hayden Ruholl earned the win for the Wooden Shoes in three innings of relief and held the Rangers scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings and got the help of a game-ending double play.
“This is the third time he’s been out there in a relief appearance,” Fleener said. “He battled out there. Finally got that groundball double play.”
Kayden Althoff led the team with six RBI on a 5-for-6 day at the plate. Addis drove in four, while Niebrugge drove in three.
Konkel, Pruemer, Mitch Althoff and Wermert all drove in two runs, while Roepke drove in one.
Up next, the Wooden Shoes hit the road to take on the Richland County Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.