The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the Robinson Maroons Tuesday, 63-58 at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Regional semifinal.
“Beating a team three times is never an easy task,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “I’m proud of our kids. they battled and kept plugging away, finally got some key stops in the second half and we started making shots too, so that was beneficial.”
The Maroons got out to a quick 9-4 lead, but an old-fashioned three point play from Evan Wermert and a layup from Mitch Hardiek brought the Shoes even. However, the Maroons closed out the quarter on an 8-2 run, with Robinson’s Brayden Childress getting a layup to go with a foul, followed by a layup from Kade Lassen to put the Shoes down 17-11 at the end of one.
The Maroons added to their lead with an 11-4 run, with Childress and Jeffrey Goble each scoring four as well as a three from Lassen to make it 28-15. The Shoes were able to cut the deficit down to single digits at 29-20 going into halftime with the help of a big layup from Luke Ungrund.
“We had to be more aggressive,” Reeder said. “We weren’t pressing the issue. Robinson was more aggressive than us on both sides of the floor. When we got more aggressive in the second half, we got some kickouts and some threes.”
After Robinson started the second half with a layup to put the Shoes down by double digits, Jordan Hardiek hit two key 3-pointers to cut the lead to five and was 4-of-5 from three in the second half.
“Everybody kinda took a breath,” Reeder said. “They’re teenagers, when the ball goes in the hole, it helps their defensive effort. It shouldn’t matter, but it is what it is. Those two shots were maybe the biggest shots of the game.”
From there, the Wooden Shoes chipped away, getting the deficit down to two off a putback from Brock Deters, who scored a game-high 21 points.
“Brock was tremendous and did some really nice things on offense,” Reeder said. “He was patient and took what they gave him. He kind of got put to work on defense a little bit, Goble did some nice things, but Brock was key for us.”
But Lassen drilled a three, followed by a layup from Goble to put the Shoes down seven with 1:45 left in the third. Deters was able to get another putback to go to cut the deficit to 40-35 headed to the final quarter.
Hardiek drilled another 3-pointer right out of the quarter break to make it a two-point game once again, but just like the previous time, Robinson was able to get their lead back up to six off consecutive layups from Childress.
The Shoes remained resilient, hitting back-to-back three pointers from Evan Addis and Wermert, respectively, to tie the game at 44 with just under five and a half minutes remaining. Wermert also displayed his hustle, rushing back right after his made three to block a three down at the other end.
A layup from Deters gave the Shoes a 46-44 lead, but the stocky 265-pound Goble was able to muscle his way for a layup to tie the game at 46.
A fadeaway jumper from Wermert gave the Shoes the lead back, and after Childress went 1-for-2 at the line and was unable to tie the game, the Shoes started to further build their lead, starting with a layup from Mitch Hardiek, as well as an old-fashioned three point play to go up 53-47 with less than two minutes to go.
However the Maroons weren’t about to go down lightly, putting the Shoes at the line to get the ball back and give themselves a chance. After Luke Ungrund went 2-for-2 at the line, Childress was able to get a shot to go with the foul and converted the three-point play to cut the Shoes’ lead to three with 1:08 to play.
Ungrund once again went 2-for-2 at the free throw line, but Lassen nailed a three with 51 seconds left to make it a two-point game. Wermert went 1-for-2 on his ensuing trip to the free throw line, giving the Maroons a chance to tie with 48 seconds left. Fortunately for the Shoes, the Maroons air-balled the game-tying attempt to give the Shoes the ball back and sent them back to the line.
Deters went to the line and sank both free throws to go up five, but Lassen hit a deep three to make it a two-point game with just over 17 seconds remaining to make it a one-possession game once again.
However, the Maroons were unable to get it any closer than that, with the Shoes earning the win and advance to the regional championship Friday against the winner of Pana vs Newton.
