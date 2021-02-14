The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes enter the week of February 15 at 4-2 after a win over Marshall on Saturday.
The Wooden Shoes, usually independents, joined the Apollo Conference before the start of the season to make sure all of the athletic teams had guaranteed teams and games to schedule.
They have had to do a bit of schedule shuffling, as they were originally scheduled to play Charleston on February 12, and Mahomey-Seymour the following day, but both of those teams shut down boys basketball activities indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Following Tuesday’s loss at Effingham, head coach Chet Reeder took responsibility for his team’s play to that point.
“Defensively we weren’t very good,” Reeder said. “We let guys that don’t typically score score. I told them in the locker room that this is on me. I have not been good enough in practice. It’s 100 percent on me. Our lack of execution is 100 percent on me. I’ve got to be a better coach for them and perform better for them. It’s not on them. This one is on me.
“It’s a make or miss game. We missed shots and they made shots. We missed some good looks in the fourth quarter.”
One of the things that plagued the Wooden Shoes in the game against Effingham was turnovers, committing 17.
“We’re far too loose with the ball,” Reeder said. “One-handed passes, don’t play off two feet. We’re way too loose with the ball. It’s like it doesn’t matter if we lose control of it or not with the way their body language is sometime. That’s how we were in practice and I didn’t address it like I should have. I didn’t make them do things the right way in practice enough.”
In the conference, the Wooden Shoes are 1-2 with a win over Mt. Zion, but losses to Effingham and Lincoln, the two teams that currently sit atop the conference. Reeder went on to describe his team as average.
“I’ve been an average coach,” Reeder said. “Against the two good teams, we have not performed the way we need to against elite teams. You’ve got to take care of the ball and rebound the ball against elite teams. Against Lincoln we didn’t rebound, against Effingham we didn’t take care of it.
“You have to do things right and fundamental to beat good teams and we’re not there yet.”
Since then, the Wooden Shoes coasted to a win over Okaw Valley, which the Wooden Shoes scheduled last minute to fill the open slot left by Charleston, and over Marshall to make up for the game against Mahomet-Seymour. Even after the loss to Effingham, Reeder knows from the data that ball movement is the key to success.
“When we put them in actions and move the basketball and got five to six passes in a possession, in the first half we scored 50 percent of the time,” Reeder said. “That’s one thing we track; passes per possession. Anytime we got more than five, we scored 50 percent of the time, and that’s stuff we have to do more of, make defenses rotate.”
