The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a go-ahead layup from senior Luke Ungrund Friday with 14.5 seconds remaining to defeat the Pana Panthers 59-58 at the IHSA Class 2A Paris Regional.
“Luke being a senior and two-year captain, our out of bounds play broke down, and he got the ball and called what we run at the end of a quarter, at the end of a game and got a layup,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “Luke deserves a lot of credit to me.”
Early on, it proved to be a game of runs. Jordan Hardiek got the game started with a 3-pointer, followed by two made free throws from Mitch Hardiek and seven straight points from Evan Wermert to go up 12-0.
Wermert finished with a game-high 27 points.
“[Evan] was huge,” Reeder said. “He was just doing what Evan does, using his strong body to get to the rim and take advantage of mismatches.”
After Pana scored and Mitch Hardiek got a jumper to go to make it 14-2, the Panthers rattled off 20 unanswered points, taking advantage of nine turnovers from the Wooden Shoes over the stretch into the second quarter.
“We went away from the gameplan,” Reeder said. “The gameplan was to be patient and get layups. We got up and we were one pass shoot, one pass turnover. We were very fortunate to win this game with the amount of turnovers we had.”
Down 24-16, the Wooden Shoes were able to cut the deficit to two after an old-fashioned 3-point play from Matthew Deters, followed by a made three Wermert to make it 24-22.
But seemingly just as quickly as they were able to cut into the deficit, the Panthers went on a 6-0 run to go up 30-22. A putback from Brock Deters and a floater from Wermert made it 30-26 going into halftime.
The Wooden Shoes were able to make it a one-possession game five different times in the third quarter, but Pana had an answer every time, as the Shoes entered the fourth quarter trailing by six.
Wermert got a layup to go with a foul to cut the deficit to three to start the fourth. With six minutes to go and trailing by four, Wermert knocked down a three to make it 49-48 and a made free throw from Mitch Hardiek tied the game at 49 with 5:40 to play.
After Pana’s Wesley Kile and Teutopolis’ Brock Deters each went 1-for-2 at the free throw line to tie the game at 50, Pana’s Jonah Lauff dorve to the rim for a layup to put the Panthers back in front 52-50.
Brock Deters knocked down a pair of free throws to tie the game at 52, but Pana’s Andrew Ambrose put the Panthers back in front with a layup.
Wermert got a layup to fall to tie the game at 54 with three to go, but Kile hit a layup on the other end to once again put the Panthers back in front.
With 1:51 remaining, Wermert came down and drilled a three to put the Wooden Shoes ahead 57-56, followed by a charge taken by Brock Deters to give the Shoes possession.
However the Shoes turned the ball over on the ensuing possession and Pana took advantage, getting a layup to go from Bryce Edmiston to take a 58-57 lead before Ungrund’s go-ahead layup.
But the Shoes weren’t out of the woods yet, as 14.5 seconds remained. With just over two seconds left, Pana coach Adam Metzger took a timeout after not liking what he saw on the play they previously drew up. The Panthers threw a lob to the weak side of the hoop but was intercepted by Brock Deters to run out the clock and earn the win.
Brock Deters scored nine, Mitch Hardiek seven, Jordan Hardiek and Matthew Deters each with five while Evan Addis and Luke Ungrund each scored two.
Up next, the Wooden Shoes will take on Breese Mater Dei at the Shelbyville Sectional at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.