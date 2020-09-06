Teutopolis pitcher Cade Buehnerkemper had a two week break from team activities. It didn’t look like it.
“I asked him when he got back if he would be ready to throw on Saturday,” Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener said. “ He said ‘That’s all I’ve been doing coach. I’ve been throwing. I’ll be ready to go”. And go he did.
Beuhnerkemper, in his first fall outing, gave up just three first-inning runs on before settling down with six strikeouts and no walks and six hits in 5 innings for a 13-3 complete game victory over the Indians. 51 of his 71 pitches were strikes.
“I thought he started locating well, and went right after batters. We ended up getting them in some outs – he had six strikeouts in five innings there. That was real good,” Fleener said. “I went to chase a foul ball one time off the side, and came back and he was done with the inning before I got back. I didn’t think I was gone that long. A nice performance from his first outing this fall.”
He drew praise from Altamont coach Alan Whitt.
“I think he settled in and started making some good pitches. Some of the guys that played in this game don’t normally play and it’s been a long day. Not to give any excuses. We have to learn to be a little more focused and finish.”
Teutopolis’ Logan Roepke broke a 3-3 tie with a double to left, scoring Buehnerkemper and Jonathan Kemme. Luke Koester finished the scoring rout by driving in Roepke giving the Shoes a 6-3 lead.
Roepke led the Wooden Shoes with driving in five runs going 3-for-3 on the day.
“I thought our guys, that we gave a chance to get some at-bats there, were really good quality at-bats. Cade did a great job on the mound after settling down,” Fleener said. “He could have melted and panicked but didn’t. I thought he threw a really nice ball-game there. As the ball game progressed, we took advantage of the situation our guys were put in, and had some quality at-bats.”
The Indians got on base first with singles from Hayden Siebert and Zeke Rippetoe. Jared Hammer belted a double scoring Siebert and Lance Cornett in as a courtesy runner, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead. Hammer scored on a groundout by Eric Kollmann giving Altamont a 3-0 lead before The Wooden Shoes fourth inning scoring.
Rippetoe led the Indians going 2-for-3 on the day.
“These are learning days. Saturday’s are learning days. They’re non-conference,” Whitt said. “We want to win but after sitting there and having the emotion from the St. Anthony game scoring a bunch over there and using a different set of guys here, it’s all just learning. I told them today, it’s better than being at practice.”
“I appreciate Coach Whitt bringing his guys over today for these guys to get some games in. It’s hard, and especially after the loss they had this morning,” Fleener said. “They were in a shoot out and lost in the bottom of the seventh inning against one of their rivals. To get on the bus and come over here and have another ball game, that’s a long day. I appreciate them coming over. He’s wanting to make his team better and I respect that.”
Earlier Saturday morning, the Indians faced off against St. Anthony at Paul Smith Field where the Bulldogs scored on a walk-off single by Brody Niebrugge, defeating Altamont 14-13. The Bulldogs had built a 9-run lead before Altamont stormed back scoring nine in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game.
