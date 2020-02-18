The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a 28-point performance from Evan Wermert to help defeat the Mattoon Green Wave 61-51 Tuesday in overtime.
Jordan Hardiek added nine points, while Luke Ungrund scored seven. Max Niebrugge scored two.
Further statistics were not provided by press time.
Mt. Vernon 69, Effingham 63
The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to Mt. Vernon Tuesday.
After scoring just three points in the first quarter, the Hearts scored 20 points in each of the remaining quarters, but just couldn’t complete the comeback.
“We started off slow and didn’t hit many shots. We were down 16-3 at the end of the first quarter,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “We won every quarter after that. Had it tied up late and they drew a foul. Made the free throws and we couldn’t respond in the end.
“We lost by six, but it was tied with 30 seconds left. Closer than even the score shows. We got to the basket a lot to get us back in the game. Mt. Vernon shot well in their gym.”
Parker Wolfe led all scorers with 28 points, while Drew Thompson scored 23. Nate Thompson added seven, Jacob Stoneburner three and Tate Niebrugge two.
Woodlawn 60, Dieterich 36
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to Woodlawn Tuesday evening.
Derek Kuhl led the Movin’ Maroons with 10 points.
Cory Gephart and Bryce Budde each scored six and Cole Niebrugge added five. Collin Hartke and Pete Britton each added two.
St. Elmo/Brownstown 80, Odin 63
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown used a balanced scoring effort to help defeat Odin Tuesday.
Five players reached double digits for the Eagles.
Jaxson Tish led with 18 points, with all 18 coming on six made 3-pointers. Andy Goldsborough and Jace McWhorter each scored 16 points. Goldsborough secured 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Bryton Pruett added 14 and Gavyn Smith scored 11.
