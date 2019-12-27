The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a third-quarter run to help defeat the St. Anthony Bulldogs Friday at the 7th Annual Christmas Classic, 62-49.
“Today we were talking a lot better,” said Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder. “We tried to get as many paint touches as we could and we started executing better and things opened up for us.
“Our defense was better. I know we only gave up 28 points in the first half, but our defense fundamentally was not good. We gave up too many layups. It was better in the third quarter.”
It took wins by both sides in the morning games to set up the matchup.
The Wooden Shoes crushed Lawrenceville 62-30 in Game 11.
Evan Wermert led with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Hardiek added 10 points. Mitch Hardiek scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Evan Addis scored eight points as well. Luke Ungrund finished with six, as did Matthew Deters.
The Bulldogs’ first contest was the exact opposite, as St. Anthony went to overtime to defeat Mattoon 70-63.
Jaccob Dust scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Aaron Webb scored 12 points, while Jack Hoene scored 10. Logan Antrim had nine while Jack Elder and Kaden Fearday each had six.
The Wooden Shoes and the Bulldogs met for the second time this season and at times, mimicked parts of what happened in the first game.
St. Anthony led 13-11 after the first quarter and brought a 28-27 lead into halftime.
“They hit shots,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “When you’ve got a guy that’s not a big 3-point shooter that hits some timely shots, that’s going to happen.
“We didn’t slow it down. That’s something that we’re learning this week; without me having to call a timeout, is recognizing on their own to slow it down and get a quality shot. We needed to slow things down and run our stuff.”
Down 33-31, Luke Ungrund sparked what would turn into a big run for the Wooden Shoes by connecting on two straight 3-pointers to give the Wooden Shoes a 37-33 lead.
“Luke is everything for us,” Reeder said. “He gets us into our sets and is a second year captain. He gets loose with his decisions sometimes, but I love having him. I wouldn’t want to play against him. I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”
Wermert then connected on a floater followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play, and a steal and layup from Wermert grew the Wooden Shoes lead to 10.
Antrim drained a jumper, followed by a 3-pointer from Hoene, but the Wooden Shoes still took a 48-38 lead into the final quarter after a made free throw from Max Niebrugge.
“We weren’t as sharp and crisp as we needed to be in that third quarter,” Rincker said. “I think the biggest difference was that [Teutopolis] cleaned the glass really well tonight.”
But the Bulldogs came out aggressive in the fourth, scoring eight of the first 10 points in the quarter with five coming from Dust as well as a made 3-pointer from Hoene to close the gap to four at 50-46 with 2 minutes, 57 seconds remaining.
“We just didn’t execute,” Rincker said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes. I’m proud of our guys that we didn’t quit. We knew we could come back, we just came up a little short.”
But this time, the Wooden Shoes wouldn’t let the lead slip away, allowing just three points the rest of the game while Wermert hit a layup right out of the St. Anthony timeout. After a layup from Dust, the Wooden Shoes responded a 3-pointer from Addis to increase the lead to seven as well as a layup from Mitch Hardiek.
“You kind of just expect them to go on a run. They’re too good of a team not to,” Reeder said. “But we did a good job of managing it.”
Wermert led the Wooden Shoes with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Luke Ungrund had 13 points. Brock Deters had 10 while Addis had eight. Matthew Deters scored six, Mitch Hardiek four, Jordan Hardiek three and Niebrugge two.
For the Bulldogs, Dust led all scorers with 22 points and seven rebounds. Hoene scored 11 while Antrim scored seven. Craig Croy scored three while Webb, Elder and Fearday each had two.
The Bulldogs and Wooden Shoes now sit with one win apiece against the other, with the rubber match scheduled for Feb. 2nd at St. Anthony.
St. Anthony next takes on Antioch for eleventh place, while the Wooden Shoes will take on Sacred Heart-Griffin for the consolation championship at 4:30 p.m.
The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to Chicago Corliss in the team’s first game of the day 55-34 after notching an impressive overtime win against Sacred Heart-Griffin the night before.
Parker Wolfe led the Flaming Hearts with 19 points. Nate Thompson scored nine. Garrett Wolfe scored four points, while Ben Thompson scored two.
In the Hearts’ second game of the day, they were defeated by Central A&M 75-51.
“A&M is a good team,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “They do a lot of good stuff. They’re quick and aggressive in transition.”
While the Hearts trailed by just seven at halftime, the Raiders started the second half with three-straight makes from downtown to help grow the lead to 11 and was able to use their cohesiveness and speed on the break to grow the lead to 17.
“They change the defense up a bunch so you can’t get in a rhythm,” Farmer said. “They’ve played together for a long time. That’s crazy that they’re a 1A team. With the sheer bodies they have and quality basketball players at the 1A level is impressive.
“But we didn’t do ourselves any favors either. You can’t give a team like that extra possessions. They went four corners and they’re a team that would stand there the rest of the game if you let them so we had to go out and pressure them a little bit. It’s very difficult to defend.”
The Hearts mounted a mini comeback when Parker Wolfe connected on consecutive threes and two made free throws from Nate Thompson, but back-to-back layups, including a 3-point play from Connor Heaton put the Hearts down 14 at the end of three.
Even with the lead the Raiders kept attacking the basket, with Heaton scoring six points in the final quarter, as did Jacob Paradee.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts return to action Saturday and will take on Chicago Brooks for seventh place at 11:30 a.m.
