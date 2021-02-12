The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used an 18-point night from Evan Wermert to help defeat Okaw Valley 60-27.
The Wooden Shoes didn’t allow more than eight points in any given quarter.
Matthew Deters scored eight, Caleb Siemer five, Sam Bushur four, Evan Addis, Brendan Niebrugge and Jack Poelker three. Joey Ruholl and James Niebrugge each scored two.
Dieterich 47, North Clay 33
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a well-balanced scoring effort to help defeat the North Clay Cardinals in National Trail Conference play.
Jack Westendorf scored 14 points, while Andrew Lidy scored 11 back from injury. Pete Britton added 10, while Bryce Budde and Cory Geprhart each scored six.
Altamont 55, Windsor/Stew-Stras 53
The Altamont Indians narrowly edged the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday evening.
Kaden Eirhart led all scorers with 23 points. Brennyn Abendroth added nine, while Noah Klimpel scored eight.
Jerod Ruffner scored six, Jared Hammer three, Mason Winn and Eric Kollmann each had two.
For the Hatchets, Austin Wittenberg scored 15 points, while Gavan Wernsing scored 12. Trey Sayers scored nine, Jordan Wittenberg scored eight while Landen Miller scored seven. Derek Slifer scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.