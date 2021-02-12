The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes crushed Okaw Valley Friday evening 60-27 to get back to their winning ways.
The Wooden Shoes didn't give up more than eight points in any quarter.
Evan Wermert led all scorers with 18 points, while Jordan Hardiek scored 12. Matthew Deters scored eight, Caleb Siemer five, Sam Bushur four.
Jack Poelker, Evan Addis and Brendan Niebrugge each scored three, while James Niebrugge and Joey Ruholl each scored two.
Deters and Wermert each drabbed eight rebounds.
Dieterich 47, North Clay 33
The Dieterich Movin' Maroons defeated North Clay Friday evening in a National Trail Conference matchup.
It was a well-balanced approach from Dieterich. Jack Westendorf scored 14 points to lead all scorers. Andrew Lidy returned from injury to score 11 and Pete Britton added 10.
Cory Gephart and Bryce Budde each scored six.
