Chet Reeder’s Teutopolis basketball squads do not normally dig themselves into a hole. The Shoes found themselves in one early Friday night in the second quarter due in part to poor defensive switching and the fast past of Bloomington Central Catholic’s Jadyn Ellison who drained a three giving the Saints a 21-9 lead.
But Shoes guards Evan Wermert and Evan Addis had something to say about that. The two combined for five second quarter three pointers to help the Shoes claw back to take a 33-30 halftime lead and outpace the Saints to a 77-65 victory.
“I was very impressed with our resilience. We just stuck with it,” Reeder said. “We kept doing what were trying to do which was inside. That was our goal. They never yelled at each other. They said ‘We have to do better’.”
The Shoes found themselves in a 9-0 deficit four minutes into the game due to poor shooting.
“We were finally at home and the kids were pressing,” Reeder said. “They were probably nervous.”
Teutopolis’ Matthew Deters got the Shoes on the board halfway through the first quarter by drawing a foul and making one of two free throws.
Wermert followed up with a three, who finished the game with a double-double, and drained the first of his threes to cut the lead to 9-4 before Bloomington Central Catholic went on a run to take the 21-9 early second quarter lead.
Reeder said the fix was pretty simple.
“Our adjustment was ‘We need to get better at what we do.’”
“We made an adjustment defensively,” Reeder said. “Evan Wermert didn’t switch in the second half. We usually switch every screen. Our rotations weren’t good. Our help was good, but the second help wasn’t there.”
The Shoes opened the second half with the hot hand of Wermert again with a three giving them a 36-30 lead thirty seconds in the third quarter.
“I know they got a bunch of layups at the end but we didn’t want to give up threes. They’re good at shooting. Their whole offense is based around getting the ball into the paint.”
The Shoes finally got Brock Deters going halfway through the third with giving the Shoes their first double digit lead at 49-39 with a head fake for a score in the paint and then drawing a foul on the ensuing possession draining one of two free throws for a 50-39 lead and never looking back.
“Every day we like to get challenged. Our guys know that makes us better.”
Wermert finished with 26 points off seven 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Brock Deters scored 14, while Mitch Hardiek scored eight. Luke Ungrund and Jordan Hardiek each scored seven while Addis scored six.
Teutopolis is 6-1 and continues Tuesday at Effingham.
