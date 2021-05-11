A Gary, Indiana, woman was injured in an interstate accident in Fayette County Tuesday.
Illinois State Police reported Sherman O. Evans, 75, of Gary, Indiana, was driving a red 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Interstate 57 when Evans lost control at milepost 138, veered off the roadway and struck a tree in the right ditch. The accident occurred at 3:19 p.m.
A passenger, Susan Evans, 65, of Gary, Indiana, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
