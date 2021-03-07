The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a 25-point performance from Parker Wolfe to help defeat the Lincoln Railsplitters in a tough Apollo Conference road matchup 45-41.
The last two times these teams played, Parker Wolfe scored 27 points and helped push the Flaming Hearts the Railsplitters in an overtime contest 53-52.
Garrett Wolfe scored eight, while Nate Thompson and Jacob Stoneburner each scored six.
A 45-42 win the following day at Robinson put the Flaming Hearts at 14-1 on the season.
Wolfe led again with 23 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals.
Thompson scored eight and Garrett Wolfe scored five. Dalton Fox scored four and Brayden Pals three.
Jacob Stoneburner scored two points, had three steals, three assists and nine rebounds.
With just two games left, the Flaming Hearts hold a two-game lead in the loss column in the Apollo over Mahomet-Seymour and Mattoon, which both sit at 6-3, meaning they will come away with at least a share of the conference championship.
Effingham will take on a 2-7 Charleston team on Tuesday before taking on Mattoon on Friday night.
St. Anthony 68, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 35
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a 20-point night from Craig Croy to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in a National Trail Conference matchup.
Center Seth Hotze added 12 after his impressive showing against Teutopolis just a day before. Logan Antrim had nine points and Ty Wiedman eight. Grant Nuxoll added seven. James Schuette had four while Kennan Walsh and Landon Adams each had three.
Teutopolis 67, Charleston 50
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used another bigtime scoring performance from Evan Wermert, this time a 29-point night in a win over Charleston in an Apollo Conference contest.
Caleb Siemer and Matthew Deters combined for 15 points from the center position Siemer getting 8 and Deters seven. Max Niebrugge and Jordan Hardiek each had six.
The Wooden Shoes continued to build off of their big win over St. Anthony Thursday night with a 21-point thumping of St. Joseph-Ogden 69-48.
This time, it was Hardiek led the Wooden Shoes, scoring 21 points. Wermert scored 14. Niebrugge scored nine, Siemer added eight. Siemer added seven. Brendan Niebrugge scored six and Jack Poelker scored five.
Teutopolis Lady Shoes 43, St. Joseph-Ogden 27
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes used five 3-pointers in a 21-point outing from Lexie Niebrugge to help defeat St. Joseph-Ogden Saturday. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Kaitlyn Schumacher scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Kaylee Niebrugge scored seven and had three rebounds.
Isabella Hardiek scored four points and had seven rebounds and two steals.
Cumberland 66, Villa Grove/Heritage 37
In their first game back, the Cumberland Pirates showed no signs of rust in a 29-point over Villa Grove/Heritage.
Brennyn Cutts led the way with 17 while Ross Hemmen added 13. Hunter Brandt scored 10. Wyatt Napier scored six, and Galen Martinez four.
Trevin Magee scored three, while Elijah McElravy, Memphis Waggoner and Jaxon Boldt each scored two.
South Central 70, Ramsey 44
South Central's Keenin Willshire put on an impressive scoring performance Friday when he scored 27 points against Ramsey.
Aiden Dodson and Ethan Watwood each scored 15. Miller scored six.
Newton 54, Dieterich 40
The Newton Eagles defeated the Dieterich Movin' Maroons Saturday.
Mitchell Zumbahlen scored 13, as did Schafer. Nate Meinhart scored 12.
For the Movin' Maroons, Pete Britton scored 11, while Derek Kuhl, the hero from the previous night in a buzzer beater over Altamont, scored 10 points.
Jack Westendorf scored eight, and Andrew Lidy scored seven. Cory Gephart scored two.
