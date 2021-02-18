The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a game-high 23 points from Parker Wolfe to help defeat Mahomet-Seymour in an Apollo Conference road battle Wednesday, defeating the Bulldogs 71-62.
The two sides were knotted at the half, after Effingham outscored Mahomet-Seymour 19-14 in the first, with the Bulldogs outscoring the Hearts by the same numbers in the second. But the Flaming Hearts won the second half, 21-15 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth.
Garrett Wolfe scored 18 points, and Jacob Stoneburner scored 15. Nate Thompson scored 11. Jakob Logan and Dalton Fox each scored two.
Teutopolis 59, Taylorville 21
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes crushed Taylorville Thursday in Apollo Conference action.
Lexie Niebrugge led all scorers with 16 points. Kaylee Niebrugge scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Schumacher had 11 with seven rebounds.
Isabella Hardiek scored six points and secured seven rebounds, while Zoe Cremens and Katie Kremer each scored four. Grace Tegeler scored three and Courtney Gibson two.
Lexie Niebrugge, Tegeler and Cremens each notched three steals. Cremends and Kaylee Niebrugge each had five rebounds while Lexie Niebrugge had four.
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Effingham 47
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to Mahomet-Seymour in an Apollo Conference road matchup Wednesday.
Taylor Armstrong scored 16 to lead the Lady Hearts, but Annie Frost was close behind with 14. Madison Mapes scored seven, Meredith Schaefer six, and Ella Niebrugge three.
