The Winter storm that blew in over 10 inches of snow to Effingham and surrounding towns have led to a lot of cancellations and postponements of area basketball games.
Monday's postponements are as followed.
The Effingham Girls contest at Mahomet-Seymour will now be played Wednesday when the boys varsity team heads there as well. It will be varsity only, with the girls game tipping off first at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at roughly 7 p.m.
The Apollo Conference matchup with Teutopolis and Mattoon has been postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 23. Their game hosting Dieterich has been cancelled.
St. Anthony's girls game against Brownstown/St. Elmo has been moved to March 6.
Altamont will now host CH/BC at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb 27. Newton will now play at Robinson March 6 at 1 p.m. South Central will host North Clay the same day at 9 a.m.
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg will now host Neoga Wednesday, February 24.
Boys Basketball
Effingham's boys basketball team will take on Mahomet-Seymour tomorrow, as mentioned above.
St. Anthony's game at Dieterich has been postponed to next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Teutopolis' boys game against Taylorville has been cancelled, as was Neoga at South Central and Newton at Robinson.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City has been postponed to February 24.
