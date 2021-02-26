Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets Boys Basketball Team 
#Name Year Height 
11 Talon Bridges 5-8 
12 Trey Sayers 12 6-2 
13 Austin Wittenberg 10 6-0 
14 Carter Cheney 10 5-10 
15 Brody Beals 11 5-11 
20 Samuel Vonderheide 11 6-1 
21 Landen Miller 11 6-2 
22 Derek Slifer 12 6-0 
23 Dylan Jackson 10 5-10 
24 Jordan Wittenberg 10 6-1 
40 Jacob Gracey 11 6-4 
44 Gavan Wernsing 11 6-0 
50 Sam Welton 11 6-2 
    
 Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Boys Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Time 
2/2 @ Okaw Valley L 40-21 N/A 
2/5 @ South Central L 49-41 N/A 
2/6 VS Neoga W 51-41 N/A 
2/12 VS Altamont L 55-53 N/A 
2/13 VS Sullivan L 38-33 N/A 
2/19 VS Neoga L 39-33 N/A 
2/20 VS Central A&M L 52-48 N/A 
2/23 VS North Clay W 50-47 N/A 
2/24 @ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 57-49 N/A 
2/26 @ St. Anthony  7 p.m. 
2/27 VS Cerro Gordo 2:15 p.m. 
3/2 @ Dieterich 7:30 p.m. 
3/5 @ St. Elmo/Brownstown 8 p.m. 
3/13 Meridian 2:30 p.m. 
   
 Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets Boys Basketball Stats (Stats Courtesy of MaxPreps)
Name Points p/g Rebounds p/g Assists p/g Steals p/g 
Austin Wittenberg 12.8 2.4 3.1 0.9 
Seth Vonderheide 11.8 6.5 1.5 2.2 
Gavan Wernsing 8.1 3.5 1.0 0.3 
Jordan Wittenberg 5.8 2.8 1.4 0.5 
Landen Miller 2.8 1.0 0.3 0.4 
Trey Sayers 2.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 
Derek Slifer 1.4 1.8 0.3 0.3 

