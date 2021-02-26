|#
|Name
|Year
|Height
|11
|Talon Bridges
|9
|5-8
|12
|Trey Sayers
|12
|6-2
|13
|Austin Wittenberg
|10
|6-0
|14
|Carter Cheney
|10
|5-10
|15
|Brody Beals
|11
|5-11
|20
|Samuel Vonderheide
|11
|6-1
|21
|Landen Miller
|11
|6-2
|22
|Derek Slifer
|12
|6-0
|23
|Dylan Jackson
|10
|5-10
|24
|Jordan Wittenberg
|10
|6-1
|40
|Jacob Gracey
|11
|6-4
|44
|Gavan Wernsing
|11
|6-0
|50
|Sam Welton
|11
|6-2
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/2
|@ Okaw Valley L 40-21
|N/A
|2/5
|@ South Central L 49-41
|N/A
|2/6
|VS Neoga W 51-41
|N/A
|2/12
|VS Altamont L 55-53
|N/A
|2/13
|VS Sullivan L 38-33
|N/A
|2/19
|VS Neoga L 39-33
|N/A
|2/20
|VS Central A&M L 52-48
|N/A
|2/23
|VS North Clay W 50-47
|N/A
|2/24
|@ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 57-49
|N/A
|2/26
|@ St. Anthony
|7 p.m.
|2/27
|VS Cerro Gordo
|2:15 p.m.
|3/2
|@ Dieterich
|7:30 p.m.
|3/5
|@ St. Elmo/Brownstown
|8 p.m.
|3/13
|Meridian
|2:30 p.m.
|Name
|Points p/g
|Rebounds p/g
|Assists p/g
|Steals p/g
|Austin Wittenberg
|12.8
|2.4
|3.1
|0.9
|Seth Vonderheide
|11.8
|6.5
|1.5
|2.2
|Gavan Wernsing
|8.1
|3.5
|1.0
|0.3
|Jordan Wittenberg
|5.8
|2.8
|1.4
|0.5
|Landen Miller
|2.8
|1.0
|0.3
|0.4
|Trey Sayers
|2.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|Derek Slifer
|1.4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
