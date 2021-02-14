The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a double-double from Evan Wermert Saturday to help defeat Marshall Saturday, 56-40.
Wermert led all scorers with 20 points and also secured 10 rebounds and had four assists. Evan Addis scored 11, including three makes from three-point range.
Jordan Hardiek scored eight points, Max Niebrugge had seven, Brendan Niebrugge scored six and Jack Poelker scored four.
Altamont 58, Vandalia 55
The Altamont Indians used a 32-point outing from Kaden Eirhart to help defeat the Vandalia Vandals Saturday, including eight makes from three-point range.
Brennyn Abendroth scored 12 points. Noah Klimpel scored four, Derick Budde three and Jared Hammer two. Jerod Ruffner scored one.
Dieterich 60, Martinsville 52
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons defeated Martinsville Saturday. Bryce Budde scored a team-high 19 points.
Pete Britton scored 13, Cory Gephart scored 11, both drilling three three-pointers. Jack Westendorf scored nine and Andrew Lidy scored eight.
Girls Basketball
Charleston 52, Effingham 36
The Effingham Lady Hearts fell to visiting Charleston Saturday, as Shae Littleford went off for 24 points.
Taylor Armstrong scored 14 points for Effingham, while Meredith Schaefer scored 11.
Annie Frost scored seven, while Ella Niebrugge and Madison Mapes each scored two.
Newton 41, St. Anthony 37
The St. Anthony Lady Bulldogs fell to Newton Saturday. Their comeback attempt fell just short.
Going into the final quarter, they had just 18 points, but outscored Newton 19-10 in the fourth. Lucy Fearday scored 13, Riley Guy nine.
Stacie Vonderheide scored six and Reese Jones four. Grace Karolewicz three and Izzy Hakman two.
St. Anthony – 8 2 8 19 = 37
Newton – 8 10 13 10 = 41
Scoring for St. Anthony: Fearday – 2,2,3 for 5 = 13; Guy – 2,0,5 for 6 = 9’
Vonderheide – 2,0,2 for 2 = 6; Jones – 2,0,0 for 1 = 4; Karolewicz – 0,0, 3 for 4 = 3;
Hackman – 0,0, 2 for 2 = 2;
Team totals – 8 – 2 pt fg; 2 – 3 pt fg; 15 for 20 f.t.
Scoring for Newton: Zumbahlen – 2,1,7 for 10 = 14; Einhorn – 4,0,2 for 4 = 10;
Russell – 1,0,3 for 7 = 5; McClain – 2,0 = 4; Schafer – 1,0,1 for 2 = 3;
A. Kessler – 1,0,0 for 2 – 2; Blake – 0,0,2 for 2 = 2; Dobbins – 0,0, 1 for 4 = 1.
Team totals – 11 – 2 pt fg; 1 – 3 ot fg; 16 for 31 f.t.
Altamont 78, Vandalia 62
The Altamont Lady Indians used a combined 54 points from Grace Nelson (32) and Brooke Runge (22) to help defeat the Vandalia Vandals.
Runge is now just 21 points away from 1,000 and will have the change to get there when they host Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Monday evening.
Remi Miller assed nine points, while Brianna Grunloh and Peyton Osteen each scored six. Claire Boehm scored three.
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Teutopolis 42
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes fell to Mahomey-Seymour Saturday.
Lexie Niebrugge scored a team-high 16 points. Isabella Hardiek scored seven, while Kaitlyn Schumacher and Grace Tegeler each scored five.
Emily Konkel and Kaylee Niebrugge each added three. Schumacher had 10 rebounds while Hardiek grabbed eight. Lexie Niebrugge grabbed seven and had two steals. Tegeler and Schumacher each had two steals as well.
