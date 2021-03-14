Teutopolis senior Evan Wermert joined the prestigious 1,000-point club Saturday on the season’s last day in a 54-46 win over the Newton Eagles on senior night.
He needed just one point coming into the day to eclipse the prestigious mark. He didn’t have to wait long, as Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder got Wermert the ball on the left block for a layup on the team’s first possession.
“Coach asked me what my favorite play was and I said that one,” Wermert said.
“We were going to run that play every time until he scored,” Reeder said. “We start out almost every game trying to get him a touch. We ran his favorite set. He’s different. He’s a team-first guy. Last night he was sitting at 21 going into the fourth quarter and I think he had four assists in the fourth. That’s the type of kid he is. He wants nothing more than for the team to be successful. He’s a special kid.”
Wermert was a starter and key contributor on the Teutopolis team that made an appearance in the Super-Sectional round two seasons ago.
“This group of seniors as sophomores bought in early to what we were doing,” Reeder said. “Being a sophomore starter here in this program does not happen a lot. It was obvious he needed to be in our starting five that year and was our third-leading scorer.
“He’s done nothing but get better and progress. He’s just an all-around great player. He makes people around him better and everyone on the floor a better basketball player. That’s why it’s going to be so hard to not coach him anymore.”
Every time it seemed the Wooden Shoes were going to put the Eagles away, they kept coming back.
It was tied at 16 at the end of one. With the score tied at 18, the Wooden Shoes went on a 11-5 run to close out the half, including a putback by Caleb Siemer, 3-pointers from Brendan Niebrugge and Evan Addis and a jumper by Wermert to end the half at 29-23 in advantage of the Shoes.
Matthew Deters was able to use every bit of his size to punish the eagles down low. Multiple times, he was able to get the ball on the right block, put his shoulder into the chest of the Newton defender to create space for an easy lay-in. He was able to score Teutopolis’ first four points of the second half to help give them a 33-25 lead.
“That was a big part of our gameplan coming in” Reeder said. “Matthew really separated himself tonight. The guys did a good job getting him the ball. Even when they didn’t, he was there to get offensive rebounds. Matthew did tremendous for us this season.”
But as mentioned earlier, the Eagles wouldn’t go away, as they were able to make it a 3-point game on a 3-pointer from Aaron Einhorn.
Ben Meinhart hit some big shots for the Eagles, including a 3-pointer in the fourth to make it 46-44 under two minutes to go.
But Wermert hit a jumper with just over a minute remaining to help put the Wooden Shoes up by six.
The Wooden Shoes made their last six free throws with under a minute to go, including two from Brendan Niebrugge and four from Wermert.
It’s a different feel to the end of season, as it typically comes after battling in the playoffs, but that’s much different this year with no state series.
“These guys made it fun to come to work every day,” Reeder said. “That’s a big testament to our seniors. They bought into their roles. Jack Poelker and Evan Addis were big parts of that. They bought into what we needed them to do.
“I hate it that we’re done and think it’s ridiculous. I think this group could make a lot of noise and it’s just a shame that they or anybody doesn’t get that chance.”
The Teutopolis girls team crushed No. 2 ranked Paris to start the day 64-40.
Isabella Hardiek was the scoring leader, shooting 6-of-7 from the field for 16 points to go along with 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Lexie Niebrugge shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points, three steals and two rebounds.
Kaylee Niebrugge scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kaitlyn Schumacher scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Friday Scores
The Altamont Indians defeated South Central 54-43 Friday evening for third place in the National Trail Conference Shootout. In that game, Senior Kaden Eirhart eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and finished with a game-high 23 points.
Jerod Ruffner scored 10 points, while Derick Budde scored nine and Noah Klimpel five. Eric Kollman and Brennyn Abendroth each scored two.
For the Cougars, Aiden Dodson scored 12, Keenin Willshite scored eight and Spencer Johannes seven.
In the No. 5 vs No. 6 matchup, Neoga defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 56-49. Pace McClure scored a game-high 29 points, while Kaden Young scored 13. Adam Fearday scored six, Alex Cornell four and Nick Titus three.
Gavan Wernsing scored 12 points for the Hatchets.
North Clay defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown 56-43 in the No. 7 vs No. 8 game, with Logan Fleener scoring 19 and Ethan Bible 16. Brady Ingram and Dakota Weidner each scored eight.
For the Eagles, Caleb Campbell scored 13 and Gavyn Smith 12.
The Cardinals followed that win up with an impressive win over the No. 2 seed Dieterich the following day, 55-45.
Fleener scored 19 and Ingram scored 17. Bible scored nine.
