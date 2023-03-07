Fans who can’t attend can also watch the game by going to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/ihsa.

Tickets to the state tournament can be purchased online at www.statefarmcenter.com under the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals event page.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.

Tags

Trending Video