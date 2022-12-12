Holiday Lights and Festive Sights
Visit Effingham’s judges combed the city's neighborhoods to find the top houses and businesses for each category in its ninth annual Holiday Lights and Festive Sights competition. Now you can vote to select the winners. The winner in each category will receive $250, with the winning business choosing their favorite charity to donate the money to.
The categories are The More the Merrier Award, The Hallmark House Award, The Children’s Choice Award and The Spirit of Effingham Business Award.
Visit the following link to cast your vote: surveymonkey.com/r/holidaylights2022. You have until Friday, Dec. 16, at noon to vote for your favorite holiday lights. You may also vote in person at Effingham City Hall, located at 201 E. Jefferson Avenue.
Two voters will be selected at random to win a $100 gift card to an Effingham-area business. The winners of the competition will be announced on the afternoon of Dec. 16. For more information on the holiday lights competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.visiteffinghamil.com
