EFFINGHAM — The four newest Unit 40 school board members have voted to buy equipment to begin video and audio streaming for public viewing of meetings, while the three other board members said ‘no’ to the idea.
The proposal to video/audio stream meetings has been discussed at least three times by the Unit 40 school board.
Board members advocating streaming say it would be more transparent to taxpayers. The equipment is expected to cost $6,365. Additional fees are expected with the use of YouTube. It wasn't determined when the equipment would be ready for official use.
Board members Brad Waldhoff, Jill Wendling, Robin Klosterman and Steve Bone voted in favor of the new equipment while Jane Willenborg, Kathleen Smith and Angie Byers voted against it.
Board President Byers said she’s concerned about spending dollars that could be spent for classrooms. She also said she hoped the public would attend meetings, if there is an issue, thereby not needing the video for information.
Klosterman said it would be helpful for people to be able to hear full discussions on topics, adding there is a benefit for “more expansive” coverage for people who want all of the details from topic discussions. She said the idea came about to “make our connection to community stronger” and be more transparent. She noted the system is one of the lowest priced the committee could get.
Wendling said the members most recently elected ran on the platform to be more transparent and the topic has been in the community for the past two or three meetings without any push back, so her previous mixed feelings on the issue were canceled due to the lack of negative comments.
Bone said he was in favor of the idea, but he was concerned about the quality of video that will be used.
Each board member will have a microphone, with a microphone set for the audience, and there would be fixed cameras for video. The idea has been investigated by the Technology Committee and the equipment will be installed by Al’s Tire Mart & Electronics of Effingham.
Doan said last month the technology staff has also reviewed the proposal and agreed it was a reasonable proposal if the board decided to move forward.
In other business, the board:
- Heard the district has a net fund balance of $32.5 million; an operating funds net total, $22.12 million; approved payment of bills, $1.075 million, and of that amount, $271,888 was for Health, Life Safety work.
- Recognized the Effingham High School Competitive Cheer Team for several first- and second-place finishes in different events this season.
- Recognized the seniors of EHS Football Team for a successful season, as well as team and individual accomplishments.
- Reviewed a prototype of a new band uniform created by DeMoulin company located in Greenville, presented by director Trent Mason, band mom Rene Green, and band student, Gabe Schuette. If approved, the uniforms would replace those bought in 2007, now being used for the 13th season. The board will discuss and act on the purchase of 125 band uniforms at the total cost of $70,882, or about $567 each, at a future meeting. The uniforms could be ready for students in 150 days once the order is placed.
- Heard the Harlem Wizards will perform at Effingham High School on March 28, as a fundraiser for the Unit 40 Foundation. The foundation is asking for monetary donations as well.
- Accepted a Rotary donation to EJHS of $975 to be put toward student lunch account deficits; learned the staff’s Wear Jeans Day donations raised $6,436 for the first semester. Each building chooses what charity or struggling family is in need of the donations at the end of each semester.
- Approved four fundraisers by the EHS Green Team, EJHS Library, EJHS Mustang Outreach and Central School PE.
- Approved two field trips for the Multi-Media Class to Amazon Fulfillment Center, Jefferson, Indiana; and EHS Spanish Club, to a Latin show and dance performance, Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.