TEUTOPOLIS — For years, Relay for Life of Effingham County has been an annual event bringing together survivors, caregivers and supportive members of the community who have experienced the impact of cancer.
This year organizers found a way to continue that tradition despite social distancing and gathering restrictions by going virtual.
“We decided early on that this was something that we would have to do a little bit different,” Build the Fun Lead Becky Kinman said. “Since we couldn’t have an in-person event, we decided this was how we’re going to basically hold our event.”
She said they wanted the video to be as much like the real event as possible.
“We created a video with key community members and teams that would normally be set up out there to fundraise for us,” Kinman said. “We had the teams submit videos and we had our survivor speaker that we have every year.”
Kinman said the leads came up with the idea of having a video play at the same time they would normally be holding the event in person in Teutopolis.
Kinman and Event Lead Ron Mietzner credit Bring the People Lead Derrick Zerrusen for making that happen.
“He really took charge of the virtual video,” Kinman said.
“He really did a good job,” Mietzner said.
“I guess if I had to give myself a title it would be executive producer,” Zerrusen said. “I basically storyboarded the whole thing.”
Zerrusen said he came up with what the video would contain and worked with his videography and video-editing teams to make his video storyboard a reality. He coordinated all of the different elements of the video project to include gathering videos made by relay teams.
Helping on the Survivor Speaker Jennifer Wilson segment of the video was Videographer/Interviewer Matt Farrar, along with video editors Eric Frye and Braydon Braun from the Cromwell Radio Group.
C.J. Schmidt shot and edited a segment of relay walkers going around the track featuring Danielle Ochs, Elizabeth Weidner, Mietzner, Kinman and Zerrusen.
“It took us three hours of filming at the track,” Zerrusen said. “He (Schmidt) had to edit all of that video down to a few minutes.”
Schmidt also shot and edited segments with cancer survivors Larry Wilson and Gregg Sapp and a segment featuring local doctor, Ruben Boyajian.
Once all of the team, survivor and survivor speaker videos were all edited and finished it was decision time.
“I then decided on what order all the videos would appear,” Zerrusen said.
“I drew up the directions as to what goes where and he (Schmidt) put everything in place in editing,” Zerrusen said.
“Editing the video wasn’t hard at all,” Schmidt said, but added “it was just time consuming, and we were on a tight schedule.”
“We did a lot in a short time frame,” Zerrusen said.
The video premiered on YouTube and Facebook at 6 p.m. Friday.
To watch the Relay for Life of Effingham County virtual video visit facebook.com/watch/?v=223501442017357
