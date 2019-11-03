EFFINGHAM — Employers, nonprofit groups and civic organizations came together Sunday to help those who have served in the military.
The Veterans Resource & Job Fair had more than 30 tables with information or services, along with a free meal for those who attended.
“A lot of the employers have a pool for veterans. They want to hire veterans,” said Sandy Croft, a volunteer and former Rotarian.
Blake Schroedter with The Road Home Program and Linda Chapa LaVia, director of Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, both spoke during the event. The event also included presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, recognition of veterans, musical entertainment, and a proclamation presented by Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach.
Charles Tarin, 30, an Effingham Army veteran with service in Afghanistan in 2008-2009, attended last year’s inaugural event. Tarin said during this year's event he's astounded at the number of services this county and the area offers veterans.
“I already attend Road Home, which has helped me with PTSD and reacclimate your life once you leave the military,” said Tarin. “Last year, it was a definite eye-opening experience. When you leave the military, they don’t tell you what’s available out there. So, coming to something like this you realize, and might never have thought, what’s all available.”
The need for such an event became apparent to Schroedter while helping veterans and family members through The Road Home Program transition to civilian life.
“We quickly realized that many of our veterans coming in for treatment were not already connected to various resources such as daycare benefits, financial services, childcare, employment – things that will greatly improve their quality of life,” said Schroedter.
That is why he and others partnered with Effingham Rotarians in an attempt to help correct the problem.
“If we can just touch one veteran today, then it has been a success,” he said.
Chapa LaVia said The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs wants to address all kinds of needs of veterans.
“We assist around 1,400 veterans per week,” said Chapa LaVia. “For Fiscal Year 2019, so far, we’ve been able to secure more than $66 million in awards, but that’s still not enough to reach all of our veterans.”
Josh Layton is the new Veterans Service Officer with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs based in Effingham. Having served in the United States Marines for five years, he is enthusiastic about helping fellow veterans. Layton said his goal is to be sure whoever comes in can get questions answered or suggestions, then the event has done its job.
“Everyone here today is volunteering and are here to show support to veterans – whether it is jobs or services,” said Layton.
Kaye Dent with Dent Law Offices said the event began last year after some fellow Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotarians got together and gathered information from other organizations that want to provide services for veterans.
“We are hoping that this grows,” said Dent. “We want to have even more exhibitors and vendors and the focus is on those who especially provide employment incentives, or look for veterans as employees, and those who provide housing opportunities in order to keep veterans stable in the workforce.”
Roy Dent, founder of the same law firm, said through his practice he and his wife, Kaye, both have worked with veterans in cases concerning benefits, bankruptcies and taxes. He’s also done some pro bono work for some of the organizations that benefits veterans.
Sherwin Williams, Midland States Bank, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, Dunkin’ Donuts and Stevens Industries were on-hand seeking workers.
Veteran Alaini Allen, shift leader at Dunkin’ Donuts, not only shared some doughnuts with those in attendance, but encouraged veterans to apply for work with the company.
“I’m a shift leader, and the general manager and I are both veterans at Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Allen. “We are looking for mature workers for the overnight shift.”
Donna Niemerg, personnel manager with District 10 Illinois Department of Transportation, said IDOT has many jobs that give preference to veterans that need to be filled. Positions include highway maintenance, executive secretaries and office associates.
“When they come out of the service, they often already meet the requirements and are ready to start work,” said Niemerg.
Niemerg added the state also has other veteran preference positions outside of IDOT. More information can be found at work.illinois.gov.
Also at Sunday's event was Illinois Joining Forces, a statewide program that provides holistic resource navigation and provides services for veterans and their families.
“The key for us is to connect at the local level to community organizations based on the premise that services are best delivered closest to home. We are headquartered in Chicago, but we are located all over the state. We want to plug people back into their community to help them get the resources they need,” said Jim Dolan.
