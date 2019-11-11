ALTAMONT — Paying respect to local veterans was the focus of a Veterans Day program Monday morning at the Carriage House Event Center in Altamont.
Keynote speakers for the event were U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, along with patriotic music from the Altamont Community Choir. Master of Ceremonies for the event was Kevin Schultz.
“We live in the greatest country on the face of the Earth and that doesn’t happen by accident.,” said Wilhour, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.
Wilhour said the founding fathers’ adherence to biblical principles on how we treat people and the freedom we have is what has made America an exceptional country. He said you don’t become exceptional by just putting your principles on a piece of paper.
“There is a price that has to be paid over the centuries,” Wilhour said. “It has been paid by the sweat and the blood of patriots from Lexington to Concorde and all the way to the mountains and deserts of Afghanistan and Iraq and everywhere in between.”
“Brave men and women have stepped up and that is something we should never, ever forget,” Wilhour said.
Wilhour called his decision to serve one of the richest blessings of his life. Wilhour received his Basic Combat Training between his junior and senior years of high school and served in the Illinois U.S. Army National Guard from 1999 to 2006. Wilhour served in Europe, with most of his time overseas in Germany.
“Having the opportunity to represent and wear the uniform of our country is a great, great source of pride and privilege and I know a lot of you feel the same way,” Wilhour said to the attending veterans. “The things we learn through the service shape us. They mold us and teach how to be productive members of society.”
“The specific core values they (the military) emphasize over and over has never left me,” Wilhour said. “Leadership is the acronym for the core principles: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.”
“Those are the standards set by our fighting men and women and those principles also lead to success in life even if you’re not in the service,” Wilhour said. “”
“God bless you veterans,” Wilhour said. “We owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Shimkus served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1984.
“Because of a sinful world, there will always be wars and there will be rumors of wars,” Shimkus said quoting the Bible.
“We now live in a generation where telling the story of those who answered the call to serve is critically, critically important,” Shimkus said. “And that’s what you are doing today and that’s what our veterans organizations do.”
Shimkus recognized the youth in attendance telling them it’s up to them to tell these stories to future generations.
“Just as important is to tell the story America is a force for good in the world,” Shimkus said.
Shimkus said the last major conflict was the defeat of Nazi Germany and recognized local veteran Bill Wendling, who served during World War II. He said due to the war, an alliance was established called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization commonly known as NATO.
“It was established in 1949 with 12 countries,” Shimkus said about NATO. “It was designed to be a defense alliance.”
“And part of that alliance was article 5 of the treaty that said, ‘an attack on one is an attack on all,’” Shimkus said. “Those 12 countries have not been at war with each other since.”
Shimkus said today NATO has grown to 29 countries.
“I believe because of this alliance these countries will never face threats from each other ever again,” Shimkus said.
Shimkus talked about his military service and how he served in West Germany as a infantry officer. He said while in the service he was able to travel in uniform through Checkpoint Charlie into East Berlin.
“That has forever marked me, the things I did as a member of Congress and also as a military person, to see the stark difference between freedom and a dictatorship — a wall and guards, and death and destruction, and a depriving of liberty and freedom,” Shimkus said.
“We still need to remember we are a force for good in the world today,” Shimkus said. “America is the foundation pillar of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Twenty-nine countries live in freedom and are united in their self-defense.”
Shimkus said it is the veteran and not the politician who has given us a Europe whole and free and some of the “best allies we could ever ask for.”
Shimkus said it is also the veterans who have given us rights and freedoms.
“It is the veteran not the preacher who gives us freedom of religion. It is the veteran not the reporter who has given us freedom of speech. It is the veteran not the poet who has given us freedom of speech and it was the veteran and not the campus organizer who has given us the freedom to assemble. It is the veteran not the lawyer who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the veteran not the politician who has given us the right to vote,” he said.
Members of Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 and Auxiliary and Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 Auxiliary were in attendance. American Legion Post 512 posted colors for the ceremony. The ceremony was sponsored by Deb’s Catering and Carriage House Event Center.
The Altamont Community Choir under the leadership of choir founder Jeannie Wolff and under the direction of Jim Pritchard also performed.
