Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated 102 Illinois counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses due to excessive moisture, flooding and flash flooding that has occurred since Sept. 1, 2018, may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
The Illinois counties with the primary natural disaster designation include Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Shelby.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is April 7, 2020.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
