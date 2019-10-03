EFFINGHAM — Unit 40 retracted a news release and parent notifications sent out Thursday that stated a student had tested positive for viral meningitis.
The district posted after 4 p.m. on its Facebook page that further information on the topic was brought forward on the situation and it was learned that no Unit 40 student has tested positive for viral meningitis.
However, the district encourages parents and guardians to be aware of symptoms of such a viral infection and closely monitor their children. They should keep their children home if they show signs of such an illness.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, viral meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, an inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord. It is often less severe than bacterial meningitis, and most people get better on their own without treatment.
However, anyone with symptoms of meningitis should see a doctor right away because some types of meningitis can be very serious. Only a doctor can determine if someone has meningitis, what is causing it, and the best treatment. Babies younger than 1 month old and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from viral meningitis, according to the CDC.
Symptoms for the illness include: fever, headache, rash, stiff neck, nausea, irritability, vomiting, lack of energy, lack of appetite, eyes sensitive to light, sleepiness or trouble waking up from sleep.
The district asks if your child experiences any of these symptoms, you should keep them home from school and follow up with your health care provider. More information on viral meningitis can be found at www.cdc.gov/meningitis/viral.html
