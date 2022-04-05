Easter egg hunt
The Stewardson Lions will have its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.
The hunt will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to children from preschool to sixth grade. The hunt will be held at the Stewardson village park on West Main Street. In the case of bad weather or wet grounds, the hunt will be held at the Stewardson Community Center on South Pine Street.
Preschool, kindergarten screenings
North Clay School District will have screenings for children whose birthday falls on Sept. 2, 2017, through Sept. 1, 2019, for preschool and children who are age 5 by Sept. 1 and not currently enrolled in a pre-k program for kindergarten.
The screenings will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, at North Clay Elementary and Junior High School, 550 South Route 45, Louisville. Appointments are necessary. To schedule a screening, call 618-665-3393 by April 15.
Art show
The Shelby County Art Show returns to the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center on April 23 and 24 with Shirley Buescher and her sister, Louise Shippey-Rouse, demonstrating as in past years.
The show is an educational opportunity for all ages as it promotes visual art and the education in the arts. Visitors to the show are welcome to view artists painting, sculpting, drawing, wool felting and more from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
