Village Wine
Village Wine & Spirits, downtown Effingham, will host the following performances. For more information, visit effinghamvillagewine.com/events.
Haylee Lankster, Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Todd, Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m.
Open Mic Night, Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.
Stitch Givers, Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.
Mac & James, Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m.
Open Mic Night, Wednesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.
Quick & Bradley, Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries soup kitchen and food pantry distribution dates are:
Tuesdays, April 5 and 12, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, March 16 and April 13 and 20, noon-2 p.m.
Saturdays, March 26 and April 30, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Reaching Rural Veterans Event is Wednesdays, March 16 and April 20, from noon to 2 p.m. All branches are invited. The event includes hot meals, drawings, testimonies and grocery distribution.
Haircuts are provided every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. An appointment is required
All services at Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., are free. Call 217-868-5293 or 217-240-0059.
Garden Connection Meeting
Garden Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 16 in Room 220 of Lake Land College Kluthe Center, located at 1204 Network Center Drive, Effingham.
The meeting is open to the public and no membership or fees are required. There will be a short presentation on butterflies and then the floor will be open to any gardening questions. For more information contact Kay at 217-663-2280 or Brenda at 217-821-0051.
Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at Sacred Heart in Lillyville on Monday, March 21.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Sunder Ery will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have is next meeting on March 26 at the Baptist Church in Effingham, beginning at 9 a.m.
The speaker, Bob Copple of the Effingham American Legion, will present a program on flag etiquette for the chapter.
Chairman Carolyn Buck will present the Good Citizens award program. The DAR Good Citizens program is a way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The chapter contacted local high schools, both public and private, to encourage participation. The student selected as the DAR Good Citizen must have the following qualifications: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each school may honor only one senior class student per year as its DAR Good Citizen.
Gospel Music Hymn Sing
A Gospel Music Hymn Sing featuring Tim Parton, Polly Launay, For Heaven's Sake and John and Judy Roberts will be at Edgewood Christian Church Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
Admission is free and a love offering will be received.
The church is located at 511 Hickory St., Edgewood. For more information contact John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
