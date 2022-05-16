VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, May 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will be meatloaf, potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Older Americans Day
May is Older Americans month, and Meals on Wheels of CEFS will be celebrating Older Americans Day on May 25 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at its local nutrition sites with a Hawaiian theme.
The menu will be pork loin with sauce, twice-baked potato, broccoli salad, pineapple upside down cake with topping, Hawaiian roll and milk. All seniors over the age of 60 are welcome attend.
Call Norma Deters at 217-925-5461 to reserve a meal. Reservations must be made by May 20.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will hold its monthly meeting on May 26 at the Baptist Church in Effingham beginning at 6:30 p.m.
It is the annual meeting and there will be reports by the committee chairs. There also will be a program by the local branch of the South Texan Indian Dancers.
Meetings are open to the public and refreshments will be served. For questions contact Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
Authors event
Effingham Public Library will join nearly 200 other libraries around the state in hosting bestselling authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney in a free online event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
The authors will discuss the systems of power that impact our lives, our families and our finances through the lens of their books during the hourlong conversation.
Chan is the author of “The School for Good Mothers,” her debut novel which has been a New York Times bestseller. Her short stories have appeared in publications such as Tin House and Epoch.
Maloney authored a collection of essays titled “Cost of Living.” Her work has appeared in Glamour and Best American Essays, among others.
The program with the two Chicagoland authors is part of a partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a new collaborative effort that offers virtual events with bestselling and diverse authors to library patrons across the state.
Visit effinghamlibrary.org/events, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 to register for the free online event.
Barbershop chorus
Coles County Barbershop Chorus' Summer Show returns Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University Dvorak Concert Hall Charleston.
The chorus consists of 30 men from 16 different communities, top five finalist in state competition, three local quartets and ensembles with Vocal Spectrum (International Championship Quartet) as the feature.
Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.colescountychorus.com, by calling the EIU Box Office at 217-581-3110, Charlie at 618-335-9237 or contact any Coles County Chorus member. Tickets also may be purchased and picked up at the door.
Coles County Barbershop Chorus has 50 years of community outreach to churches, nursing homes and doing benefit concerts for area homeless shelters and food pantries. The chorus is hoping to regain financial support from this year's Summer Show after it has been canceled the last two years due to COVID.
Jamboree show
Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, June 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guests this month will be Missy Dunaway of Cowden and Michael and Sophie Patilla from Robinson, featuring Larry Clark from Decatur on lead guitar. The show will also highlight the Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob’s, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
