Chamber gala
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Recognition Gala, “Roaring into the ‘20s,” will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception with wine and spirits tasting. Following dinner, the awards program will be held honoring 2019 Chamber Board Chairman Dr. Josh Bullock of Lake Land College and introducing the 2020 Board Chairman Jeff Speer of Re/Max Key Advantage. The 2020 Excellence in Business Award recipients, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Al’s Tire Mart & Electronics will also be recognized.
The Roaring ‘20s-themed event will include entertainment by ISU Gamma Phi Circus and Sojourn Rocs providing music and dancing. The cost for the evening is $75 per person and advance reservations are required. Reservations will be accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Further information about the chamber banquet can be obtained by contacting the chamber office at 217-342-4147 or by visiting www.effinghamcountychamber.com/events.
Free Ham radio class
The National Trail Amateur Radio Club is hosting free Ham radio classes starting Feb. 6.
The nine-week one-day-a-week classes, which starts at 7 p.m., will be at iHelpU.tech/The StudyShoppe at 800 South Henrietta and Crawford Street in Effingham. iHelpU.tech/The Study Shoppe is located on the south side of the parking lot at Effingham Junior High School. The 1 1/2-hour class will culminate April 9 with the FCC test sanctioned by the FCC and administered by the local ham club.
First responders, CBers and weather spotters are urged to attend. For more info email russjothomas@outlook.com
