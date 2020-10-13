Bizarre history of Illinois
Join Effingham Public Library and author Chad Lewis for an online presentation of the bizarre history of Illinois, Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.
This presentation showcases over 100 bizarre newspaper stories from Illinois that have not been seen in over 100 years. These unbelievable stories were not lost, they were simply hidden.
In his investigations, author Lewis said he tries to sort fact from fiction. He said he is not really sure if the places he has visited are actually haunted. Instead he leaves that up to his audiences to decide.
Registration is required for this free online event. Those registered will receive a link and passcode to the online registration. To register, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext 1.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Guardianship presentations
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., Effingham Public Library will host a series of four online free guardianship presentations led by local attorney Kaye Dent.
“Guardianship is a hard topic — and yet, it’s one that we must discuss. Too many vulnerable adults and elderly community members lose their assets and control of their lives when family or other caregivers are not properly prepared for the crucial legal aspects of guardianship,” Dent explained.
As a member of Elder Counsel and Illinois National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Illinois Chapter, Dent has an array of resources and experience in planning for a variety of needs with special focus on nursing homes and special needs planning.
The free presentations last 90 minutes with time for questions and answers.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register for one or all of these online presentations.
Those registered will receive an email link and password to the live event.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. "Guardianship of your Disabled Loved One." Learn about when and why to use a guardianship, the alternatives, and processes and timelines.
Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. "Considerations for Guardians of the Person." As a Guardian of the Person, you are more than a medical decision-maker. There are more limitations to your authority than you may realize, and there are ethical considerations as well.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. "Importance of Estate Guardians." An Estate Guardian you have to Report to the Court. Learn why it's about responsibility and what they are. As a Guardian of the Estate, you need to be "in control," in the sense that you need to be reasonable and accountable to the ward, the court, and often other people or entities. Learn about your limitations in order to avoid missteps.
Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. "Beyond the Guardianship: If I’m in Charge, why does everyone else care so much?" As Guardian, you may be driving the bus, but it's somebody else's bus, and it's full of backseat drivers. Learn about common issues that no one tells you about ahead of time and how to navigate bumpy roads with your own well-being intact.
