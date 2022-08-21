DirtWorx MTB Fest
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with the Friends of Lake Shelbyville, Central Illinois Mountain Bike Association, and the General Dacey Trail Mountain Bike Club to host the Fourth Annual DirtWorx MTB Fest Sept. 9-11.
DirtWorx MTB Fest invites mountain bikers to spend the weekend camping at Lone Point Campground and enjoy the trails Lake Shelbyville has to offer, including the General Dacey Trail and Camp Camfield. Weekend activities include night ride, group rides, pump track, games, food vendors, live music and pocket-sized maps provided for riders to easily navigate self-guided rides and group rides throughout the weekend.
Friday, Sept. 9
5 p.m. — Registration at Lone Point
6:30 p.m. — Pump Track at General Dacey Trail
7 p.m. — Night Ride on the General Dacey Mountain Bike Trail
Saturday, Sept. 10
9 a.m. — Group Ride at Camp Camfield (Advanced riders leave first)
2 p.m. — Beginners Ride (All ages are welcome. You do not have to be part of the event to participate.)
2 p.m. — Group Ride at General Dacey Trail (Advanced riders leave first.)
5 p.m. — Whimsical Nonsense Games at Lone Point Campground
6-7 p.m. — Dinner provided at Lone Point Campground
7-10 p.m. — Live music at Lone Point Campground
Sunday, Sept. 11
8 a.m.-noon — Open Ride on all trails
4 p.m. — Checkout
All-inclusive registration for single adult with camping, live music, a food voucher and T-shirt is $60. All-inclusive couples’ registration with camping, live music, a food voucher and T-shirt is $85. Kids 16 and younger can register all inclusive with a paying adult for $15.
Visit www.bikereg.com/dirtworx-mtb-fest to access online registration. Participants must register by Aug. 28 to receive a T-shirt. Questions may be directed to Ashely Florey by phone at 217-774-3951 ext. 7005 or by email at lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.
Astronaut presentation
Girl Scout alum and recent United States Astronaut Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Sandra Magnus, will lead a presentation for girls on Sept. 10 in Belleville.
Magnus, who also grew up in Belleville, had an illustrious career at NASA and continues to advocate for STEM education. At this event, girls will also experience space activities from program partners from SIUE STEM Outreach Program and Riverbend Astronomy Club.
“Dr. Magnus continues to be an inspiration for girls, particularly those interested in STEM,” said Mary Buchanan, Senior Director of Program Engagement. “She is a true champion of girl ambition, and we’re thrilled she is partnering with us to provide this amazing experience for girls all throughout southern Illinois.”
Bus transportation is also being offered from Carbondale and Effingham round trip. Cost for the program is $20. For more information and to register, visit gsofsi.org.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
Town hall meeting
The Effingham County MAPPING Program, PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County), will have a town hall meeting following the completion of the MAPPING program in May.
Action teams have been diligently working on their goals and will share their progress at the town hall meeting set for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, located at 1501 W. Fayette Ave. in Effingham.
The action teams have been focused on these specific goals: Workforce and Education, Housing Development, Child Care, Entertainment/Festivals/Events, and Parks and Recreation.
Questions about PAVE should be directed to Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart at 217-342-4147 or Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President & CEO Courtney Yockey at 217-342-4214.
Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24.
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the lower level of the library at 200 N. Third St.
The book sale features new, lightly used and vintage books in a wide array of categories, including fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi and self-improvement.
Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Some of these new categories include quilting, mind/brain expansion, fun facts/trivia, math and science and Pioneer women.
The book sale also will feature a huge selection of DVDs and CDs.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Donations of good, slightly-used books are accepted at the library checkout desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale call the library at 217-342-2464, ext. 1, or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Living History Performance
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with the Effingham County Museum to offer a Living History Performance of Beatrix Potter Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum.
Born Helen Beatrix Potter on July 28, 1866, Beatrix Potter is one of the most beloved children’s authors and illustrators. Aside from Peter Rabbit and his friends, she produced and copyrighted stuffed toys, developed board games, coloring pages and wallpaper; and her drawings of fungi are still used in instruction and identification texts. She did not hesitate to go around barriers to women in work and science, which were prevalent at the time.
Potter will be portrayed by Debra Ann Miller, a professional actress, vocalist and voice-over talent with over 30 years of experience as a performer for live audiences, television and film. She has balanced her career between commercial and educational theater since graduating from Michigan State University’s Department of Theater in 1985 and has toured the country with such prestigious children’s theater companies as Artreach, now the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati, and Child’s Play Touring Theatre. Since 1997, she has traveled the country with Michael Krebs of With Lincoln Production portraying Mary Todd Lincoln in Visiting the Lincolns.
To register for this free event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at alvin@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 416.
