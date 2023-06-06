Day of Prayer for Life
The 49th Annual Day of Prayer for Life will be Wednesday, June 21, at St Francis Church, 203 E Main St., Teutopolis.
St. Francis Church and Effingham Area Right to Life invite all to come and pray for renewed respect for all human life.
The Day of Prayer will begin with Eucharistic Exposition at 9 a.m., with Adoration and Prayer by area churches and organizations throughout the day. All are welcome. Benediction will be held at 7 p.m., with the closing Mass at 7:30 p.m. Celebrant for the closing Mass will be Father Joe Carlos, OFM, Pastor of St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. A reception with refreshments will follow in St. Clare Hall, adjoining the church.
The following churches/groups are assigned these prayer times:
9-10 a.m. — St. Francis, Teutopolis; St. Rose, Montrose
10-11 a.m. — St. Anthony, Effingham CDA 720 of Effingham
11 a.m.-noon — Sacred Heart, Effingham
Noon-1 p.m. — Silent hour, all volunteers, all faiths welcome
1-2 p.m. — St. Clare, Altamont; St. Ann Edgewood; St. Mary, St. Elmo; St. Thomas, Newton; St. Mary’s, Ste. Marie
2-3 p.m. — St. Michael, Sigel; St. Mary's, Neoga; Sacred Heart, Lillyville
3-4 p.m. — St. Mary’s, Shumway; St. Mary’s, Green Creek
4-5 p.m. — St. Isidore, Dieterich, all area youth, Secular Franciscans
5-6 p.m. — Immaculate Conception, Mattoon; St. Columcille, Sullivan; St. Charles, Charleston, EIU Newman Center, Charleston
6-7 p.m. — Area Knights of Columbus Councils
Tractor Drive
Mill Road Threshermans Tractor Drive will be in the Sigel area June 17. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information visit https://millroadthresherman.org/tractor-drive.
