Book sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, home-school materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Additionally, there will be a table of “last chance” miscellaneous genres for 25 cents.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into sub-categories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Distribution dates
Enduring Freedom Ministries March Distribution Dates are as follows:
Tuesdays, March 3 and 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Wednesdays, March 11 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Everyone will receive approximately 50-60 pounds of groceries, dog food, clothes and a hot meal from the soup kitchen. This is free and for everyone. No qualifications are required.
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West Street, Shumway. For questions call 217-240-0059 or 217-868-5293.
