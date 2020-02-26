Book sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, home-school materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Additionally, there will be a table of “last chance” miscellaneous genres for 25 cents.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into sub-categories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Distribution dates
Enduring Freedom Ministries March Distribution Dates are as follows:
Tuesdays, March 3 and 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Wednesdays, March 11 and 18 from noon to 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Everyone will receive approximately 50-60 pounds of groceries, dog food, clothes and a hot meal from the soup kitchen. This is free and for everyone. No qualifications are required.
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West Street, Shumway. For questions call 217-240-0059 or 217-868-5293.
Camp Invention
Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to Teutopolis Grade School July 13-16.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Elevate curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on activities include:
Camp Invention Flight Lab:
Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.
Design Thinking Project:
Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.
Rescue Squad:
Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.
Camp Invention Champions:
As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.
At the end of the program, each camper will bring home a robot.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.
