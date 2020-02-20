Soup Supper
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Women’s Council in Neoga is hosting its annual Soup Supper Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m. at Assumption Hall in Neoga.
The menu will include chili, vegetable and potato soups, along with hot dogs, peanut butter sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks.
LIHEAP
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation Effingham County Outreach will be hosting outreach sites to assist people in applying for assistance with natural gas, propane and electric utilities through LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The outreach sites will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and will be at the following locations:
Tuesday, March 10 – Dieterich Community Civic Center
Wednesday, March 11 – Altamont Municipal Building
Tuesday, March 17 – Beecher City Kluthe Center
Wednesday, March 18 – Mason Civic Center
Applicants must be a resident of Effingham County and will need to bring a photo ID, original Social Security cards for everyone in the home, latest gas or propane bill and electric bill, and proof of all gross income for the previous 30 days. Income guidelines by family size and maximum 30-day gross income are as follows:
1 — $1,561
2 — $2,114
3 — $2,666
4 — $3,219
5 — $3,771
6 — $4,324
7 — $4,876
8 — $5,429
Should you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call 217-347-7514.
Spaghetti Dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a Spaghetti Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6-7 :30 p.m. to benefit the Altamont Ministerial Alliance Fund.
A freewill donation will be accepted.
