Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner at Mason Civic Center will be Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The menu includes turkey, ham, all the fixings and assorted desserts. All donations go toward upkeep of the Civic Center.
A dance will follow from 2 to 5 p.m., with Benny & the Amigos performing. There will be a $5 cover charge.
DAR meeting
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the DAR meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
District 6 Director Susan Burgess will be the guest speaker and provide the program on "When DAR is the Perfect Place to Be." Wreaths Across America orders are due at the November meeting and the Oath of Membership will be given to any new members who attend. Meetings are open to the public.
Christmas Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Christmas Show will be Sunday, Dec. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
The show will feature classic country and 1950s and '60s Christmas classics. Special guests will be Michael and Sophie Kershaw-Patilla of Robinson. The show will also feature Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers. Santa Claus will be stopping by on his way through Bible Grove.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
