Virtual Job Fair
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, and the City of Effingham have partnered with Illinois workNet to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair (VJF) on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Virtual Job Fair is a way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone to learn about a variety of job openings from participating businesses: Continental Mills, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), Joint Active Systems, Peerless of America, Pepsi MidAmerica and Three Z Printing.
Employers will detail information about what they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to type questions throughout the presentations with a moderator asking the businesses at the end.
Registration is required to attend the VJF. Visit b.link/u597qg to register and for tips on preparing for a VJF. Job seekers are encouraged to attend the Virtual Job Fair to learn about Effingham County businesses and how to apply for job openings from the participating businesses.
More information about the VJF can be found on the Effingham County Chamber website calendar at www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
Chamber Destinations Meeting
The Chamber Destinations Travel Program will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at the Effingham County Chamber office. A representative from Aventura World, a world premier travel company, will present "Greece – Land of Gods & Heroes."
Trip details include:
• March 18-26, 2022
• Nine days, seven nights including hotels, meals, day trips, coach transportation from Effingham and airfare from St. Louis
• Early Bird Special - $3,249 (reserve by Oct. 29)
• Highlights: Extended stay in one location; Cultural connections and Greek interactions; Ouzo tasting; Local olive farm plantation visit; Beautiful countryside of Greece; Astounding archaeological sites; Bucolic villages; Ancient Athens – birthplace of Western civilization; World famous Acropolis and Parthenon; Acropolis Museum; Corinth Canal; Ancient theater of Epidaurus; Archaeological site of Mycenae; Arched Tombs of Kings and Gigantic Lion’s Gate; Cyclopean Walls; Picturesque Venetian town of Nafplion; Oracle and Museum of Delphi; Archeological site of Olympia; Temples of Hera and Zeus; Santorini, island of extreme beauty; Stunning sunsets and more
More information about the Chamber Destinations travel program can be found at Chamber Destinations | Effingham County IL Chamber of Commerce (EffinghamCountyChamber.com), or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
