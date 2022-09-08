Living History Performance
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with the Effingham County Museum to offer a Living History Performance of Beatrix Potter Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum.
Born Helen Beatrix Potter on July 28, 1866, Beatrix Potter is one of the most beloved children’s authors and illustrators. Aside from Peter Rabbit and his friends, she produced and copyrighted stuffed toys, developed board games, coloring pages and wallpaper; and her drawings of fungi are still used in instruction and identification texts. She did not hesitate to go around barriers to women in work and science, which were prevalent at the time.
Potter will be portrayed by Debra Ann Miller, a professional actress, vocalist and voice-over talent with over 30 years of experience as a performer for live audiences, television and film. She has balanced her career between commercial and educational theater since graduating from Michigan State University’s Department of Theater in 1985 and has toured the country with such prestigious children’s theater companies as Artreach, now the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati, and Child’s Play Touring Theatre. Since 1997, she has traveled the country with Michael Krebs of With Lincoln Production portraying Mary Todd Lincoln in Visiting the Lincolns.
To register for this free event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at alvin@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 416
Songwriters Showcase
The Effingham Performance Center has partnered with Poss Music Works to present an evening of music featuring national and local songwriters who will take the stage at The EPC.
The Songwriters Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Effingham Performance Center. Tickets are $20 for all seats.
Songwriters performing include Jonathan Byrd, Jess Klein, Greg Klyma, Taylor Steele, Bill Poss and more. Performers will share not only their music, but what inspires them to write songs and how they turn that inspiration into music.
“The Songwriters Showcase will be an intimate evening where musicians will share what inspires them, their writing process, and of course, the songs they have written,” said Kim Jansen, executive director at The EPC. “It is an opportunity to not only listen to some amazing performers, but also to learn about the artistry behind the songs.”
All tickets are $20. Prices do not include taxes or fees. To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.ticketmaster.com/epc
Meet the Author
A small-town librarian, Elaine, discovers a mystical skeleton key in the antiques store that once belonged to her beloved great-aunts. Her great-aunts have recently died in a car accident. This sets the scene for the novel, "Guardians of the Keys," written by Effingham’s own Megan J. Wheless, née Hoelscher.
When Elaine discovers the skeleton key, she reads a foreign phrase engraved on it and in that moment the key’s imprint burns into her hand. Did this really just happen or is it the stress of losing her aunts, as well as the debt in which she is drowning, that is causing her to hallucinate? She decides to sell the key to a local professor and historian but when he disappears, Elaine learns of her aunts’ connection to an ancient Apothecary’s Guild.
Wheless will speak about her book on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fearday Reading Room, which is located on Effingham Public Library’s main level. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
Wheless is a writer known for her rich descriptions and keen observations of emotional nuances and connections. Raised in central Illinois, she infuses her writing with a blend of Midwestern sensibility, magical realism and the landscapes of the prairie and woodlands of her youth. She spent nearly 20 years as a high school English teacher in southwestern Illinois before taking a sabbatical in 2016 to move to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, where she met her husband. They currently live in northern Illinois.
This is a free event. For more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
Life Chain
Life Chain 2022 will be Sunday, Oct. 2, as part of Respect Life Sunday.
The event will start with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 405 S. Henrietta St., Effingham, followed by the Life Chain from 2 to 3 p.m.
Those wishing to participate are asked to line Henrietta Street, Keller Drive and West Fayette Avenue peacefully and legally. Signs will be furnished and refreshments will be served following the pro-life event. Cookie donations are appreciated.
If standing is a problem, lawn chairs are welcome. All denominations are invited to attend.
For more information call coordinator Karla Slifer at 217-690-5282. Life Chain is a church and family event, not a rally or political event. Participants are to respect pedestrians, including those who oppose the chain and show only respect to motorists who indicate their sentiments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.