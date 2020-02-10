Pancake Breakfast
The Stewardson Lions Club will be Saturday, March 7. The All-You-Care-To-Eat breakfast will be held at the Stewardson Community Center on South Pine Street in Stewardson. Serving will be from 6 to 10 a.m. A freewill donation will be taken.
Menu will include pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Cooked sausage will be available for purchase for $6 per pound. If you would like to pre-order cooked sausage you can call Lion Scott Friese at 217-690-6239
Now in its 64th year, the Stewardson Lions Club contributes to various charities in the area, as well as Leader Dogs for the Blind, International Hearing Dogs Inc., and the Mary Bryant Home for the Blind. Local activities include providing eyeglasses and hearing aids for the needy, sponsoring the summer baseball program, Easter egg hunt, and many school activities and community charities.
Deliveries will be available for those in need in the immediate Stewardson area. For deliveries or more information on the breakfast, contact Lion Scott Friese at 217-690-6239 or email Scott at: scottfriese@rocketmail.com.
High school visits
Lake Land College is scheduling high school visits to help students know more about transitioning from high school to a college or university.
“Meeting with higher education professionals is a very valuable experience for students making the difficult but important decision about college and college life,” Admissions Representative Pam Hartke said. “We hope to answer the students’ questions and ease any anxiety they may have about this time in their lives.”
Hartke, along with Admissions Representative Olivia Mintun, meet with high school students throughout the college’s district in the fall and spring semesters.
The dates, time and locations of the area high school visits are as follows:
Brownstown High School, Feb. 25, 1:05 p.m.
Effingham High School, March 5, 12:45-1:08 p.m.
St. Anthony High School, March 5, 11:38 a.m.-12:03 p.m.
St. Elmo Jr./Sr. High School (sophomores), March 6, 11-11:45 a.m.
Neoga Jr./Sr. High School, March 16, 9:40 a.m.
Teutopolis High School, March 18, 10:15 a.m.
Aspire Alternative School, March 19, 1:30-2:15 p.m.
South Central High School, March 25, 2:40-3:05 p.m.
North Clay High School, March 26, 10 a.m.
Beecher City High School, March 26, Lunch
Altamont High School, March 26, 2:20 p.m.
Newton Community High School, March 26, 8:10 a.m.
Dieterich Jr./Sr. High School, March 31, 9:57 a.m.
Cumberland Community High School, April 7, Lunch
Stewardson-Strasburg High School, April 9, Lunch
Cowden Herrick High School, April 14, Lunch
For more information about Lake Land College, visit lakelandcollege.edu.
