FBI training
FBI Springfield will hold the 2021 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy at Lewis and Clark Community College June 22-23. The FAIT Academy allows students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.
The program is free of charge and open to high school juniors and seniors who attend school within the FBI Springfield area of responsibility. Deadline for application submission is April 23.
“The FAIT Academy is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the FBI and get an inside look at what we do on a daily basis, not to mention being introduced to potential careers,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We are, for the third year, inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in this eye-opening experience, which will increase awareness about the FBI, our priorities, and activities of our special agents and professional staff.”
Due to COVID, the total number of participants will be limited to follow CDC safety protocols.
For more information or to apply, go to https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/springfield-2021-fait-academy-application-030521.pdf/view. For questions, contact Community Outreach Specialist Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542. The application, supporting essay and letter of recommendation must be received by April 23.
Prayer vigil
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Mary Help of Christians in Green Creek on Monday, April 19.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Ery will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will meet April 22 at 6 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
The American History Essay Contest winners will be honored during the meeting. The essay contest is for students in grades fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth at all public, private and parochial schools in the Effingham County area. This year's essay is titled "The Boston Massacre."
There will also be a mini women's health fair for those in attendance. Meetings are open to the public.
Bike ride
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are hosting the Loop Lake Shelbyville bike ride on Saturday, June 12.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
All rides will start from the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center and include options for a 22-mile, 34-mile, 48-mile or a 65-mile ride. Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Friends of Lake Shelbyville (FOLS). The FOLS provides education, historical interpretation, recreational and environmental improvements at Lake Shelbyville.
Rest stops will be provided every 10 to 13 miles for riders with water and snacks available. The 22-mile ride will take riders to Findlay and back to the visitor center. The 34-mile route will take riders toward Coon Creek and Lone Point Recreation Areas then to Findlay and back to the visitor center. The 47-mile and 65-mile routes will loop Lake Shelbyville, ferry across the lake at Lithia Springs and head back to the visitor center. Check-in at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. Riders may start riding after they have checked in. Participants should plan their route to be back at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m.
Requirements: Riders must be over the age of 14. If under the age of 18, riders must be accompanied by a responsible adult. All riders will be required to wear a helmet for the duration of the ride and obey all applicable Illinois State rules of the road. If registered by May 21, participants will receive a T-shirt. Online registration is required and can be found at www.bikereg.com/loop-lake-shelbyville.
This event coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which encourages Americans to seek out healthy, active outdoor lifestyles, connect with nature, and embrace public lands. Loop Lake Shelbyville provides a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends. For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 ext 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.