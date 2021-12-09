Kids Christmas Store
Mason Civic Center Annual Kids Christmas Store will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17.
Bring the kids to shop for presents for the family. Shopping is for kids ages 15 and younger.
Live Nativity
The New Life United Pentecostal Church of Effingham will perform a Live Nativity and Christmas carols on the Effingham County Museum (old courthouse) lawn in downtown Effingham Sunday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot Chocolate and coffee will be provided.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
