Prayer Vigil for Life
Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at Sacred Heart in Effingham on Monday, July 18.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Zach, the new parochial vicar, will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the church narthex. Refreshments will be served while local pro-life events and current legislation are discussed.
BNA class
Lake Land College Adult Education will be hosting a free basic nursing assistant class fall 2022. The class is an opportunity for those interested in health care professions to begin a career in the field.
An orientation for the class will take place July 21 at 4 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center on the Lake Land College campus in Mattoon.
Adult Education provides students with a variety of services including high school equivalency preparation classes, résumé building and related workforce readiness programming at no cost.
English Language Acquisition, Food Service Sanitation and Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System courses are also offered via Lake Land College Adult Education.
WIOA provides activities that increase employment, retention, earnings and skills in the American workforce. CEFS is part of the 14-county Illinois Local Workforce Development Area 23, which receives its funding from the US Department of Labor through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Lake Land College.
WIOA provides guidance with job readiness, job search, work-based learning and classroom training needed to secure and retain employment and become self-sufficient.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/adult-education or contact Adult Education at 217-238-8292 or adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.
Strasburg 150th Anniversary
The Village of Strasburg will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2024.
A planning organizational meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Center. All village and country residents are invited to come. If you do not want to be on a committee but would like to help, you may also come or let organizers know how you would like to help.
Ninja Warrior Weekend
Crossroots Church, 3200 S. Banker Street, Effingham, will host a Ninja Warrior Weekend Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31 led by Jon Stem, American Ninja Warrior competitor, of Overcoming Obstacles Ministries.
This is a free event open to all ages of kids, youth and adults in the community. There will be back-to-school supplies given away after the service on Sunday. All activities, besides Friday evening, will be outside weather permitting.
Friday, July 29
6-8 p.m. — Rally for all ages
Saturday, July 30
9:30 a.m.-noon — Obstacle Course for kids ages 5-12
Noon-1 p.m. — Lunch available for purchase
1-3:30 p.m. — Obstacle Course for youth and adults
Sunday, July 31
10-11:30 a.m. — Outdoor Service with giveaways
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Lunch available for purchase with local food truck vendors
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Obstacle Course free play
Overcoming Obstacles was launched in 2016 by Jared Greer, a three-time “American Ninja Warrior” contestant. The ministry conducts ninja warrior experiences all over the United States. They are led by ninja specialists, which include former and current contestants of the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” The message of the ministry is “you can overcome any obstacle with God’s help.”
Stem competed on seasons 6 and 11 of American Ninja Warrior. He continues to train and compete in ANW and various obstacle course races and competitions.
'Write Your Life Story'
The Effingham Public Library will have "Write Your Life Story" with Donna Ruble on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11:30 a.m.
The program, encourages participants to tell their stories using fun and creative writing prompts and share them with the group. It’s open to all skill levels. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a pen.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.
Special guest will be Hannah Lowery of Salem. The show also will feature Larry Clark from Decatur on guitar and Virgil Franklin from Linton, Indiana, on steel guitar and include Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and oldies music.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
