School Nutrition Professionals Training
As part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act (HHFKA), all school nutrition professionals receive annual training hours to meet the USDA Professional Standards. These standards ensure that school nutrition personnel have the knowledge, training and tools to plan, prepare and purchase healthy products to create nutritious, safe and enjoyable school meals.
University of Illinois Extension has partnered with the Illinois State Board of Education to offer professional development trainings for school nutrition professionals. There will be four training opportunities in early August.
Aug. 1 — Centralia High School, 2100 E Calumet St., Centralia
Aug. 3 — Regional Office of Education 3, 1500 W. Jefferson St., Vandalia
Aug. 7 — Nuttall Middle School, 400 W. Rustic St., Robinson
Aug. 9 — Sarah Bush Lincoln Avenue Building, 700 W. Lincoln Ave., Charleston
The training will provide six hours of USDA Professional Standards credits for the 2023-2024 school year. There is no charge for this training, however, preregistration is required. Registration is available at schoolnutrition.extension.illinois.edu/events.
If accommodations are needed to participate, contact the Extension. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow time to meet access needs. Registration will close on July 28.
Substitute Teachers Recruiting Event
Area schools currently have a high need for substitute teachers and many area districts have recently raised substitute pay.
Regional Office of Education 11 is hosting “Subs for Subs” on Friday, Aug. 18, to assist those interested in becoming a substitute teacher and guide them through the entire process. All who register and attend the event will receive on-site assistance for completing licensure paperwork, complimentary fingerprinting, short-term substitute teacher training and sub sandwiches provided by Grand Canyon University for lunch. Attendees will also be able to engage in discussions and ask any questions pertinent to serving as a substitute teacher.
“The need is great within our region,” said Licensure Officer Braddi Browning. “The process can often feel overwhelming, so our hope is that this event will be helpful as we walk these substitute teachers through the process and help them feel prepared and confident to begin their journey.”
The daily pay rate has increased significantly over the past few years, now ranging from $95 to $135 across the region.
Registration for the event can be found on ROE 11’s website, roe11.org, and social media.
