Folding Party
Effingham Public Library will have a demonstration of the KonMari vertical folding method in the Workman Room on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a T-shirt and a pair of pants to fold for the presentation.
The KonMari Method is a simple but effective tidying method, ensuring you will never again relapse into clutter. The method was created by Marie Kondo, author of the bestseller, “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.”
The folding party is also the kick-off of 48 hours of access to the website of KonMari Gold Consultant Shannon Huneycutt. Huneycutt is the founder of Spark Joy Charlotte and a professional KonMari organizer. On the website is a 60-minute recorded presentation through which participants will learn the philosophy behind the KonMari Method, a folding demonstration video, a Spark Joy Charlotte tidying checklist that breaks apart the KonMari categories, and one attendee will win the Jumpstart Your Journey virtual guide to help them get started on their journey.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Writing Your Life Story
Have you ever thought about writing your life story or do you have some unique experiences that you would like to write and share with others but aren't sure how to get started?
A good place to start is with Donna Ruble Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11:15 a.m. in the Luttrell Room, located in library’s lower level. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a pen.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.