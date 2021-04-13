Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23.
The number of shoppers accessing the basement space will be limited to 30 at one time and masks are required at the library.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, including mysteries, new nonfiction and children’s books.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Collections highlighted in this sale are DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, as well as small paperback romance books, which are .50 each or three for $1.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Kite Festival
The Fourth Annual Kite Festival will be Saturday, April 24, at Kaskaskia College, Vandalia, from noon to 4 p.m.
Participants can bring their own kite or receive a free one. The family-friendly event also will feature music.
Legacy Regiment
Legacy Regiment, a performing arts ensemble based in Mattoon, is holding its next rehearsal of the 2021 season on Sunday, April 25. Registration and setup starts at 2:30 p.m. and Rehearsal is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S 9th St in Mattoon.
Legacy Regiment welcomes musicians of all ages and experience. Instrumentation includes a variety of wood wind, brass, percussion, strings, piano and fretted instruments, including guitar and bass.
This new music ensemble is currently preparing for its debut performance Sunday, May 23, at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon. The performance starts at 4 p.m. and will feature music from Michael Jackson and “Frozen/Frozen 2.” This event will be outdoors, weather permitting.
For more information about participating, visit ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or contact program director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786 or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.
FBI training
FBI Springfield will hold the 2021 Future Agents in Training (FAIT) Academy at Lewis and Clark Community College June 22-23. The FAIT Academy allows students an opportunity to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases in an interactive learning environment.
The program is free of charge and open to high school juniors and seniors who attend school within the FBI Springfield area of responsibility. Deadline for application submission is April 23.
“The FAIT Academy is an outstanding opportunity to learn about the FBI and get an inside look at what we do on a daily basis, not to mention being introduced to potential careers,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox. “We are, for the third year, inviting high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in this eye-opening experience, which will increase awareness about the FBI, our priorities, and activities of our special agents and professional staff.”
Due to COVID, the total number of participants will be limited to follow CDC safety protocols.
For more information or to apply, go to https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/springfield-2021-fait-academy-application-030521.pdf/view. For questions, contact Community Outreach Specialist Brad Ware at wbware@fbi.gov or 217-757-3542. The application, supporting essay and letter of recommendation must be received by April 23.
