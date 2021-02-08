Prayer Vigil for Life
The Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be at St Mary of the Assumption in Neoga Monday, Feb. 15.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Divakar will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish center. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Soup Supper
St. Isidore Youth Ministry is hosting their Annual Soup Supper on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Parish Center in Bishop Creek.
This year it will be a drive-thru soup supper. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle and sauerkraut soup, rolls and cookies. Options are 16-ounce bowl soup, one roll and cookie for $6; one quart of soup, two rolls, two cookies for $8; or one gallon of soup, six rolls, six cookies for $20.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will have its February meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
July Brown, CEAD, will present the program on drug abuse awareness. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Candidate Forum
On March 10 at 6 p.m., there will be a public candidate forum hosted by the Jasper County Daily News at the West End Reception and Event Center at 202 Museum Drive in Newton.
Candidates invited include mayoral candidates Joshua Kuhl and Mark Bolander and alderman candidates Richard (R.J.) Lindemann, Robert Reisner and Ronald Granby.
While public attendees will be invited to submit questions for consideration the night of the forum, questions may also be sent in advance to jcdailycandidateforum@gmail.com. Submitted questions will not be shared with candidates prior to the event.
West End Reception and Event Center will have drinks and pizzas available for purchase the evening of the event. There will be light snacks available as well.
For more information about this event, contact the Jasper County Daily News at 618-783-9405 or via email at jcdailynews@gmail.com. The candidate forum email will not be checked prior to the day of the event, all correspondence needs to be addressed via the methods above or through the Facebook event page.
The event will be livestreamed for viewing only. Questions will not be considered from the live stream comments.
Preschool Round Up
Effingham School District and the Department of Early Childhood will conduct Preschool Round Up for children birth to 5 years old.
The free developmental screening will give parents information on how their child is developing in the areas of concepts, motor, speech and language skills. A vision and hearing screening is also provided.
This year Preschool Round Up will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Temple Ave., Effingham, on Wednesday, Feb. 17; Wednesday, March 17; Thursday, March 18; Wednesday, April 21; and Thursday, April 22. Parents should call 217-540-1400 for an appointment or more information.
The screening will last approximately one hour and a signed parent/guardian permission is required.
If your child is already in the Unit 40 ECSE Preschool or Kindergarten program or Head Start, he/she will not need to go through this screening.
Run/Walk for Life
The Family Life Center is sponsoring the First Annual 5K Run/Walk for Life April 24 at The Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
The cost is $25 per person or $75 per family. Register online at https://runsignup.com/race/il/effingham/flc5krunwalkforlife. Check in/late registration is 8 a.m. The run/walk starts at 9 a.m.
The event includes face painting and games.
