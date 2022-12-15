Songwriter Workshops
Bill Poss will host two songwriter workshops at the Effingham Public Library on Jan. 14 and 28 at 11 a.m. in the library’s Workman Room, located in the basement.
While bringing a song to the workshop is not required, it is encouraged, even it isn't complete or just a fragment of an idea or a line. Also style does not matter.
Bill Poss (Passalacqua) was born and raised in a musical family in Effingham. In 1994, he began touring around the country playing his original songs in music clubs, coffee houses and at festivals and fairs for 20 years. During that time, Poss released five studio albums and won numerous songwriting competitions.
Many of his songs have been recorded by other artists such as Matt Poss, Chain Station, Elizabeth McQueen, and The Ginn Sisters. In 2013, he moved home to Effingham, where he founded the Moccasin Creek Festival and, eventually, Poss Music Works NFP.
To register for one or both of the free library programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Conversation with Ross Gay
The Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state to host essayist and poet Ross Gay.
The event will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.
Gay will discuss his most recent collection of essays, “Inciting Joy,” with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan.
Gay is the author of four poetry books: “Against Which,” “Bringing the Shovel Down,” “Be Holding” (winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award) and “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude” (winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award).
His first collection of essays, “The Book of Delights,” was released in 2019 and was a New York Times bestseller.
Sullivan is a three-time Chicago Poetry Slam Champion. His poems and performances have been featured on HBO “Def Poetry Jam,” WGN “Morning News” and National Public Radio. Sullivan’s first full-length book of poems, “The Blue Line Home,” is available from EM-Press.
This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org
